On the second day of Operation ‘Dawn’ launched by Israel against Gaza, the streets have been deserted. Empty streets and closed shops after a night of crossfire in which the Army of the Jewish State continued with the attacks, which could last “a week”, while the Islamic Jihad organization responded with rocket fire, in the most serious escalation of violence in the Palestinian enclave since the war in May last year.

Rocket alerts continued to sound in Israeli towns adjacent to the Strip. But so far, the shooting from Gaza has left no casualties or damage, according to the Armed Forces. Instead, the only power plant in the Palestinian enclave has had to close due to lack of fuel, which “will aggravate the humanitarian situation,” according to the power company.

This past morning, the Israeli Army has attacked around 30 targets of the Islamic Jihad, thus damaging six weapons production workshops and several observation posts of the terrorist organization. During the bombardments, ten people would have died and 80 would have been injured. The Armed Forces of the Jewish State have arrested at least 20 suspected members of the group during the wave of night raids in the West Bank, hours after killing a commander of the organization, which maintains close ties with Iran.

Meanwhile, the Al Quds Brigades – the armed wing of Islamic Jihad – have fired more than 160 projectiles at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv. For this reason, the friendly match that was going to face Atlético de Madrid and Juventus de Turín on Sunday at the Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv has been suspended due to the escalation of violence.

Egypt, a historic mediator between Israel and the armed groups in Gaza, seeks to intervene in the conflict and is expected to receive a delegation from Islamic Jihad this Saturday. Meanwhile, the Arab League denounced “the fierce Israeli aggression” while Jordan stressed “the importance of ending” the attacks.

The Tel Aviv authorities have imposed a strict blockade of the Gaza Strip since 2007, an enclave of 362 km2 in which 2.3 million inhabitants live, with high levels of unemployment and poverty. In recent days, Israel has deployed reinforcements near the enclave and ordered border crossings closed.