The Israeli government carried out new air strikes against the southern part of the Gaza Strip this Monday (Dec 11, 2023), after the Palestinian extremist group Hamas stated that all the kidnapped hostages would be killed if the paramilitary organization's demands were not met. met. According to information from AFP, bombings were recorded in the city of Khan Yunis, the new focus of the conflict. The commander of the Israeli army, Herzi Halevi, told the agency that Palestinian fighters also carried out new violent attacks there on Sunday (Dec 10), using explosives and rocket launchers.