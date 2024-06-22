Gaza (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Israel intends to begin the third phase of the war in the Gaza Strip within a few days, which includes reducing broad military operations and shifting to limited operations. This came as hundreds of Palestinians were killed and injured, and dozens of residential buildings were destroyed as a result of violent Israeli raids that targeted residential neighborhoods and tents for displaced people in the cities of Gaza and Rafah.

Israeli security sources said yesterday that the army intends to begin the third phase of the war it has been waging on the Gaza Strip since October 7, which includes reducing military operations and switching to limited operations, according to Israeli media reports.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority explained that the third phase will begin within days, after the army ends its operations in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

She added: “With the end of military activity in Rafah, the army will continue to carry out its operations inside the Gaza Strip in a different way, in what is known as Phase C of the fighting.”

Last January, the Israeli Defense Minister said that the army would move into a long third phase of the war on the Gaza Strip, without specifying a start date, or details about these operations.

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a four-point vision for the post-war phase in Gaza, which includes “sustainable disarmament,” civil administration of the Strip, and correcting ideas that he described as “extremist,” in addition to reconstruction.

In turn, the Palestinian factions announced their openness to any initiative based on the foundations of their positions in the ceasefire negotiations, indicating that the priority is to stop the war.

A Palestinian source added that the factions’ demands are specific, which are a permanent ceasefire, complete withdrawal, reconstruction, prisoner exchange, relief and an end to everything related to the siege.

He explained that the factions are entering into negotiations based on these foundations, noting that they have reached the final stage since May 6 with their approval of the American-backed Egyptian-Qatari paper, but Israel has placed comments on it that touch on the essence of these demands.

Security-wise, the Israeli army destroyed entire residential blocks during the past hours, which according to Palestinian medical sources led to the killing of about 135 Palestinians in less than 24 hours, including about 83 in an aerial bombardment of residential squares in the Beach Camp and the Al-Zaytoun and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods, while dozens of people are still missing under The rubble of destroyed homes. Ambulance and civil defense teams were unable to recover them due to the massive scale of destruction in the bombing sites, especially in the Beach camp.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stated that Israeli forces bombed the tents of displaced persons west of the city of Rafah, causing the death and injury of about 80 Palestinians.

Civil Defense spokesman in the Gaza Strip, Mahmoud Basal, confirmed that the Israeli forces targeted the Beach Camp area with three bombs, destroying an entire residential square. They also targeted a house in the Al-Tuffah area and destroyed it along with the surrounding houses, in addition to another house in the Shujaiya neighborhood.

He added that the victims of these attacks are in the dozens, pointing out that the medical teams at Al-Baptist Hospital are still dealing with the injuries, as well as the civil defense crews are still working to recover the missing and search for survivors under the rubble.

Lack of capabilities

Regarding the difficulties facing the rescue teams, Basal said that they are concentrated in the lack of capabilities and equipment, and the destruction of more than 80% of civil defense capabilities, which raises the number of casualties in the Gaza Strip.

He continued: “There is a major obstacle facing the civil defense crews, which is the lack of fuel and the possibility of the vehicles used in rescue operations stopping at any moment, as a result of Israel not allowing them to enter the areas of the northern Gaza Strip,” noting that the civil defense crews rely heavily on human staff. With civil defense crews, but in many cases cases cannot be dealt with unless there are special rescue tools and equipment.

In turn, the Israeli army said yesterday that two rockets were fired from Rafah and landed in an open area, while sirens were sounding there, according to Israeli media reports.