The statement was made this Sunday (4) by Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, during a visit to the Army brigade responsible for field technology. | Photo: ELAD MALKA, PROVIDED TO EFE BY THE ISRAELI MINISTRY OF DEFENSE

The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallantinsisted this Sunday (4) that the country is prepared “both for a rapid response and for an attack”, and warned its enemies that they will pay a “high price” if they attack.

During a visit to the Army brigade responsible for field technology, Gallant received a report on the integration of new types of weapons during the war in Gaza, and stressed that Israel is ready to defend itself on land or in the air.

The statement comes amid escalating tensions with the Shiite group Hezbollah and Iran following the attack that killed the political leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, last Wednesday.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for Haniyeh’s death, but Iran and the Lebanese armed group, as well as Yemen’s Houthi rebels, have vowed revenge against the Jewish state.

With this, Israel remains on high alert, and an Israeli infantry brigade completed military exercise this week to simulate “combat scenarios in enemy territory” in the north of the country, the first of the regular Army (not reserve) to complete military rehearsal in the area.

Tension between Israel and Lebanon

More than 60,000 Israelis from communities in the north of the country have been evacuated since October 2023, when the Lebanese group began firing rockets and projectiles at Israel in solidarity with Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip, who that month attacked Israeli territory, killing around 1,200 people and kidnapping another 200.

Israel has responded with heavy shelling, which has already claimed the lives of some 540 Lebanese. “We are determined to continue fighting until we radically change the security situation in the north and manage to bring the residents back home with a sense of security,” said the head of the Israeli army’s home front command, General Rafi Milo.