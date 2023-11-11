This Thursday, while thousands of people in Tel Aviv asked the Red Cross to access the hostages in Gaza, Hanín Zoabi – a former Arab deputy in the Israeli Parliament – left the Migdal HaEmek police station, in Galilee, visibly depressed, after more than seven hours. held. She belongs to the Arab minority: the almost two million Palestinians with Israeli citizenship whom, since the Hamas attack on October 7, the state treats more than ever as a potential fifth column. Zoabi was the last of the four former parliamentarians arrested this Thursday morning before being able to start a small silent protest in solidarity with Gaza in the city of Nazareth. They were released late in the afternoon, before their legal status had to go from interrogation to formal detention. Three, with a restraining order for 14 days from Nazareth, the main Arab city in the country. Since she lives in the city (she was, in fact, its mayor), Zoabi is prohibited from even setting foot in the square that did not host the protest.

Enemy number one of the Jewish political majority for years for her participation in the 2010 Freedom Flotilla (raided by Israeli commandos, who killed eight people), Zoabi claims that the investigation itself only lasted 15 minutes. “Which shows that the objective was the detainees themselves, that there was nothing to investigate. Silence, intimidate and show who owns the place,” he interprets. The former parliamentarian claims that the agents danced and sang war songs with the Israeli flag, and told her: “Maybe you don’t know where you live.” “The rules are different after October 7,” says Zoabi, who links the silencing of his minority with the insecurity that the “collapse of the belief that the Palestinians are under their control” has generated in the Jewish majority.

Half an hour earlier Sami Abu Shehade left the police station. He leads Balad, the pan-Arabist party that lost its parliamentary presence in last November’s elections by running alone and falling within three tenths of the 3.25% of votes needed. He accuses Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of silencing “the smallest voice against the war” while “it turns out to be legitimate to be in favor of the extermination” of Gaza. He claims that the agents pushed and insulted him in Nazareth; and they directed his lawyer to one police station and then took him to another.

Sami Abu Shehade (on the right, in a white shirt and glasses), leaving the police station. Alvaro Garcia

Also a former Balad deputy, Mtanes Shihade utters five words as soon as he leaves: “First of all, I need a cigarette.” Later, calmer, he interprets the arrests as a “dangerous” measure for coexistence. “They wanted us to not even be able to send the human message that we oppose all deaths,” he laments.

This minority has on paper the same rights as the Jewish majority, but they are treated as second-class citizens in the distribution of public budgets, urban plans or educational or employment opportunities. Most of them define themselves as Palestinian, and have relatives in Gaza, the West Bank or East Jerusalem. They descend from the third (about 300,000) who remained in the territory that became Israel after the first Arab-Israeli war (1948-1949). The rest, and their descendants, are today the millions of refugees of the Nakba.

The High Monitoring Committee for the Arab Citizens of Israel is considered its unofficial representative. It includes deputies, local authorities and the civil society movement. It is led by Mohamad Barakeh, former leader of Hadash, a left-wing party that promotes Jewish-Arab cooperation, but whose deputies and voters are today overwhelmingly Palestinians. He was also arrested. The police charged him with “organizing a demonstration likely to lead to incitement and damage to public order, in violation of police guidelines.” Zvika Fogel – an ultra-nationalist deputy who considers it preferable for “a thousand Palestinian mothers to mourn” the death of their children rather than for an Israeli to do so – has also taken the opportunity to request the outlawing of the committee and its members.

In a statement, Noa Sattath, executive director of the main national human rights association, ACRI, interprets the arrests as a “new and dangerous manifestation” of the “unbridled aggression against Arab society in general, and its leaders in particular.” Aida Touma-Suleiman, Hadash’s Knesset deputy, also sees her arrest as an “escalation.” “When you arrest the leader, it is clear that you are trying to terrorize the entire community,” she says by phone on her way to an emergency meeting in Jerusalem with Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog.

To Gaza by bus

The Police have orders to prevent any event in solidarity with Gaza. Its boss, Kobi Shabtai, has said publicly that he will send to the Strip whoever “identifies” with it. “Zero tolerance for any act […]. There is no permission to carry out protests […]. Whoever wants to be a citizen of the State of Israel, welcome [en árabe]. “Whoever wants to identify with Gaza, I put them on a bus right now and we take them there, I help them get there,” he said in a TikTok video broadcast by the Arabic-language account of the Israeli Police, which depends on the Ministry of National Security. , whose owner is the far-right Itamar Ben Gvir.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal against the police ban on two demonstrations (in the Arab cities of Um El Fahem and Sakhnin) in support of Gaza, where the bombings and subsequent invasion have caused more than 11,000 deaths, according to health authorities. of the enclave. The court argued that the “complex reality” forces us to seek a “balance,” despite the “high status of the right to protest.” And he accepted the police position that sending officers there would come “at the expense of life-saving emergency tasks,” even though officers monitor demonstrations in Jewish-majority cities daily. “Yes, there are enough police officers for the protests in Tel Aviv, but not for the Arab community, with the protection of the Supreme Court of the so-called justice that so many took to the streets to defend,” Touma-Suleiman ironically, referring to the months of massive protests against Netanyahu’s judicial reform, today paralyzed.

What happened in Nazareth was not, on purpose, a demonstration, but technically a kind of silent gathering only for guests, explains Hassan Yabarín, lawyer for the former parliamentarians and director of the police station, at the doors of the police station. Adalah, an NGO that defends the rights of the Arab minority. The Attorney General’s Office sets three requirements for a demonstration to require a permit: that it gather more than 50 people; that it be abroad and with some political speech; and that includes a march. “We didn’t even need permission, but we reported it to the police station anyway,” says Abu Shehade. “It is illegal,” adds Yabarín. “Ben Gvir pushes the police to do illegal things because he is interested in pitting Jews against Arabs.”

A small group waits for Sami Abu Shehade and Mtanes Shihade to leave the Migdal HaEmek police station. Alvaro Garcia

In the last month, security forces have carried out more than 200 arrests or interrogations, and pursued publications for the crimes of inciting violence or terrorism, which sometimes simply consist of displays of solidarity with Gaza or misinterpretations, according to denounces the NGO Centro Mossawa. Parliament also approved on Wednesday an amendment to combat the consumption of “terrorist content”, especially related to Hamas and ISIS (Islamic State, in its acronym in English). Adalah considers it one of the “most intrusive and draconian measures ever approved,” making “the area of ​​personal thoughts and beliefs” a crime.

The extreme surveillance runs parallel to the impunity of incitement to violence against Palestinians or leftists on the networks, where one can see attacks on Arab citizens or the attempt by a crowd to force access to university dormitories where they live. Although the penal code punishes incitement to violence or racism, there are videos of Israelis on TikTok advocating ethnic cleansing, mocking Gazans under bombs or drinking water to make people envious in a Strip where it is lacking. There have been no arrests or charges, according to the Mossawa Center.

Another recent video captures soldiers chanting “In Gaza!”, in response to a singer who asks the troops where there is no food or medicine, and they will end up living in tents. A well-known presenter and children’s entertainer, Mani Tzukerl, urged those attending an ultra-Orthodox wedding to sing a common slogan of the most radical religious nationalism: “Let them burn your village.” A deputy from the party led by Netanyahu, Taly Gotlib, published on the 29th on the social network X, formerly Twitter: “Let them burn their village. Yes, yes, as far as I’m concerned, the desire for Gaza to be wiped out and burned is a big motivation. I have often said that revenge is a value.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

