At least four Palestinians died in Israeli Army operations in the occupied West Bank, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) confirmed this Thursday, December 14. Since October 7, when the Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel, 285 Palestinians, including more than 70 minors, have been killed in attacks by Israeli forces and nine have died at the hands of settlers. Meanwhile, in the Strip, where local authorities already put the death toll at more than 18,600 and almost 51,000 injured, the humanitarian and hospital crisis is becoming even more acute and the Palestinians are crowded in the Rafah area, on the border with Egypt and where They moved at the urging of Israel, they are now also victims of Israeli bombings.

This December 14, the Israeli Army caused the death of at least four Palestinians in the city of Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian militias in the northern occupied West Bank.

Among the dead Palestinians is a 17-year-old boy, identified as Musa Ahmed Musa Jatib, who “was hit in the chest by a bullet fired by the occupation army,” according to the Ministry of Health, controlled by the Palestinian National Authority.

Doctors Without Borders confirmed that Israeli soldiers shot Jatib, who was unarmed, inside a medical center on the outskirts of the city's refugee camp.

Far from the Gaza Strip, Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, has also become a center of Israeli attacks over the past three days. The offensive has caused the death of at least 12 people since last Tuesday, December 12when Tel Aviv intensified attacks on territory controlled by the Palestinian National Authority, a separate political faction and rival to Hamas.

“Israeli occupation forces destroyed a house in the Jenin refugee camp and detonated explosive devices inside two other houses, as their assault continues for the third day,” said Wafa, the official agency in the Palestinian territories.

2023 has been the bloodiest year within the occupied West Bank, where recorded around 493 deaths, at least 275 of them in the last two months. The highest figures since the Second Intifada.

A woman walks with children next to an ambulance as Israeli military vehicles pass by during a raid, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on December 14, 2023. © Reuters / Raneen Sawafta

Bombings at Rafah crossing

Meanwhile, Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip and border between the Palestinian enclave and Egypt, which has been used as a humanitarian corridor and access point for international aid, experienced numerous nighttime bombings, causing the death of about 26 people, including children, according to information from the Ministry of Health in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

“It was difficult because of the dust and the screams of the people. We went there and saw our neighbor who had ten martyrs. This is a safe field, there is nothing here, the children play soccer in the street,” lamented Fadel Shabaan, resident of the area, who joined the rescue efforts, after Israeli attacks caused the collapse of two residential buildings.

Two months after hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated to levels never seen before, the Army's top brass in Tel-Aviv is proud of its activities inside Gaza, although they predict “more than several months” remaining in the attack.

“It will take a long period of time – it will last more than several months – but we will overcome and we will destroy them,” stated Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during his meeting with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

With Reuters and EFE