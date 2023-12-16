Israel intensified aerial bombardment in Gaza on Friday, December 15, disregarding the recent US warning to reduce the intensity of attacks and protect civilians or lose international support. While in Israel, US envoy Jake Sullivan advocated for the return of control of the area to the Palestinians at the end of this escalation of violence, which began with the armed incursion of Hamas into Israel on October 7, which triggered the total siege of the Israeli army in Gaza.

The war and destruction do not diminish in intensity in Gaza. On the 70th day of the escalation of this conflict – which already has 18,800 dead in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health, and which left 1,200 dead in Israel, according to the Israeli government -, clouds of smoke rose in the north of the territory , as well as in Khan Younès, the largest city in the south, where the Ministry of Health reported “dozens of deaths and injuries” in bombings.

“We were sleeping in our house and suddenly there was an attack, like a barrel bomb,” Bakr Abu Hajjaj, a survivor, told the AFP news agency. “There are wounded, everything is destroyed,” he added.

In the entire strip, to date, 70% of the dead are women, children and adolescents, and 50,897 people have been injured, according to reports from the Ministry of Health of the enclave, under the control of Hamas. Civilians are cornered into ever-shrinking areas, trying to escape attacks and facing desperate humanitarian conditions.

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, December 14, 2023. via REUTERS – ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES

The extreme south, Rafah, a city bordering Egypt, has become a huge camp, with hundreds of makeshift tents made of pieces of wood, sheets and plastic sheets, where the displaced seek shelter as best they can in the rain, while the winter and the cold settles in.

But attacks are daily there too. On Friday, Palestinians searched through the rubble after a new bombing. Abou Omar, a resident of the neighborhood, told AFP:

This is a refugee camp, with houses connected to each other. As you see, they are destroyed. As you can see, there is rubble everywhere (…) it is an inhabited neighborhood that has nothing to do with combatant activities.

While the south is attacked, Israeli soldiers continue their raids in the north. Supported by tanks, they launched an assault on the Kamal Adwane hospital in Beit Lahiya on Thursday, for the third consecutive day, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), while another hospital in the same region, Al-Awda, in Jabalia remains surrounded by the army.

The UN continues to warn that humanitarian aid, whose entry into the territory depends on Israeli authorization, is insufficient and that overpopulation in the camps is causing disease, in addition to famine and lack of medical care.

“Desperate, hungry and terrified”

The UN warned on Thursday of a “collapse of civil order” in Gaza, indicating that hunger and desperation were driving residents to seek humanitarian aid, which is arriving in very limited quantities through Egypt. The war has plunged the territory into a serious social crisis, displacing 1.9 million inhabitants, which is equivalent to 85% of its population, according to the international organization.

“Everywhere we go, people are desperate, hungry and terrified,” said Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA). In addition, communications remained disrupted on Friday in Gaza, further isolating the territory, which has been under a complete siege by Israel for months.

There will be more difficult battles in the coming days, warned Daniel Hagari, an Israeli army spokesman.

In total, according to the army, 117 soldiers have lost their lives in Gaza since the start of the ground offensive on October 27, which has allowed Israel to take control of several sectors in the north, then extending to the south, where Hundreds of thousands of civilians have gathered, displaced by the war.

On the day of the Hamas attack in Israel, around 240 Israelis were kidnapped, of whom 132, according to the army, remain in the hands of the Islamist group, after the release of 105 hostages during a seven-day ceasefire that ended on December 1st.

On Friday, the military announced the recovery of the bodies of three hostages in the Gaza Strip, including two 19-year-old soldiers, Nik Beizer and Ron Sherman, and that of a French-Israeli hostage, Elya Toledano. Israel admitted that its soldiers had killed them “by mistake” and has announced the opening of an investigation.

“It will take time, but we will defeat and destroy Hamas”

The United States, Israel's main ally, is beginning to show signs of impatience in the face of serious civilian losses in Gaza. US President Joe Biden declared on Tuesday that Israel risks losing the support of its allies due to its “indiscriminate” attacks. From the White House, the Israeli offensive is expected to transition toward “less intense operations” in the “near future.”

On the other hand, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in Tel Aviv that it would not be “fair” for Israel to occupy Gaza in the long term. He said this before heading to Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, for talks with leaders of the Palestinian National Authority.

Sullivan stressed that the Israeli government has expressed “its lack of intention to occupy Gaza in the long term” and that control, administration and security of the region should fall to the Palestinians. It is worth remembering that Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, where Hamas won the elections in 2007.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Thursday that the war will persist. He reaffirmed what he had said on previous occasions since this escalation began: that Hamas “has established underground and aerial infrastructures that are not easy to destroy. It will take time, more than a few months, but we will defeat and destroy” Hamas.

AFP, local media