At the Under 20 World Cup, Israel’s European vice-champions also fly to the quarterfinals, mocking Uzbekistan in the 98th minute after a balanced challenge and a woodwork on each side. The Israelis await the winner of Brazil-Tunisia.

UZBEKISTAN-ISRAEL 0-1

The challenge between the Asian champions and the European vice-champions is decidedly more balanced and fought, even if decidedly more stingy with emotions. The Israelis did better in the dribbling phase, but it was the Uzbeks who tried more dangerously in the first 45′ marked by a woodwork on each side: the first hit Abed in the 14th minute, hitting the woodwork to Boymurodov’s left, the second was from Uzbek, with Esanov who in the 20th minute shoots a plate onto the crossbar from a handful of metres. Khaydarov’s team was the most proactive even at the start of the second half thanks to the initiative of the wingers, Fayzullaev and Esanov, the Israelis instead rely on personal initiatives building up the best chances: in the 61st minute, with a powerful mid-range shot by Turgeman ( off by a whisker) and in the 90th minute, with Shibli capable of sending a nice low cross to the outside of the net to push comfortably on goal. The last quarter of an hour, however, is all about Israel. The Uzbeks had none left despite the substitutions and Haim’s team pressed insistently until they found the winning goal at the last moment, thanks to a touch in the scrum by Khalaili in the 98th minute. Then there is only time for the final whistle which kicks off the Israeli party.