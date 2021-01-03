Israel sees itself as a test balloon in the fight against the pandemic. The ailing Prime Minister is trying to score points before the new elections.

TEL AVIV taz | “World vaccination champion Israel” is currently echoing from the international media. In fact, Israel is making an amazing sprint: more than a million people have been vaccinated with the first of two syringes since the vaccination campaign started two weeks ago – more than a tenth of the population. After the over 60s, the medical staff and the risk groups, the next step is to make vaccinations open to all Israelis.

It is a success story from the country that was seldom positive in pandemic times. Israel is badly affected by the corona pandemic and has been in the third lockdown for a week. A further tightening of the measures, such as a complete closure of the schools, is currently being discussed, because the numbers continue to rise. More than 5,800 new infections in one day were recently registered, which is a lot for the small country with its almost 9 million inhabitants.

In the vaccination campaign, however, the country’s manageable size and population benefit – as does the modern and digitalized health system.

In the global race for vaccines, these advantages also serve as an argument for Israel in an attempt to convince Pfizer to deliver vaccines to the small country ahead of schedule. Israeli health authorities argue that a test balloon could be created with Israel. This could answer the question of whether an entire country can get out of the Coronamisere with an effective vaccination program.

Netanyahu is already announcing the end of the crisis

The ailing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems to be in his element again. According to him, Israel has agreed to supply eight million vaccine doses with Pfizer and six million vaccine doses with Moderna. According to media reports, Israel paid significantly higher prices to Biontech-Pfizer than the US or Europe.

“At the end of February,” Neantjahu announced, Israel will have left the corona crisis behind. According to the Israeli television broadcaster Channel 12, he is said to have called the head of the American Pfizer group again over the weekend and asked for the deliveries to be accelerated.

With a Corona success story, many Israelis believe he wants to regain votes that he lost in the face of the government’s poor performance in the corona pandemic. After the ruling coalition collapsed at the end of December, the Israelis will be asked to vote on March 23 for the fourth time in two years. Whether the Prime Minister, who is currently charged with three corruption cases, will get a majority after the elections is anything but agreed.

So far, however, neither the head of government nor the negotiating team have been able to reach an agreement with Pfizer on early delivery. It is possible that some over-60s will postpone their vaccination appointment and the general public will have to wait even longer for their injection.

The willingness of the population to be vaccinated will probably also determine further success. Arab Israelis have so far been more reluctant to roll up their sleeves, even if, according to media reports, there has been a greater influx in Arab centers in recent days.

Many Palestinians are left out

In the long term, the situation in the Palestinian territories could also affect the success of the vaccination project. The Palestinians are not involved in the vaccination campaign. This could possibly slow down the path to herd immunity, because thousands of Palestinians * work in Israel and in the Jewish settlements.

International health and human rights organizations such as Physicians for Human Rights also accuse Israel of circumventing moral, humanitarian and legal obligations. They are demanding that Israel provide the Palestinians with vaccination doses. Meanwhile, the WHO is working with the Covax program to deliver vaccines to the Palestinians. However, the office director of the World Health Organization in Jerusalem, Gerald Rockenschaub, does not expect the first vaccinations for the Palestinians until mid-2021.