vThere was talk in the Israeli media on Thursday of a “bomb” that Joav Galant detonated. The previous evening, the defense minister had spoken in a video address on an issue that has divided Israeli society for decades: the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews who study in religious schools. “All parts of society” must bear the burden of serving in the military, Galant emphasized – so that Israel can fend off threats from the Gaza Strip and elsewhere.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

The “bomb” was his subsequent surprising announcement: as defense minister, he would not present a conscription law that not all parties in the government coalition agreed to. If Galant is serious, he could put Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in political trouble.