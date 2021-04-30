Israel | In Israel, dozens of people have died in a crowded Jewish religious event

According to press reports, at least 38 people have died.

In Israel dozens of people have died in a crowded Jewish religious event, according to several international media outlets. According to media reports, panic spread to the crowd.

The National Rescue Service did not provide an exact number of victims. Israeli newspaper Haaretzin according to at least 38 dead. The magazine also writes dozens of injured. According to news agency AFP, the condition of at least 20 people is said to be critical.

Haaretz writes that the rescue operation is challenging because of the large crowd.

Times of Israel writes that the cause of the accident was not immediately clear. According to preliminary data, some kind of podium had collapsed during the concert. This is said to have caused panic.

Haaretz says, based on police records, some of the partygoers slipped on the stairs, resulting in dozens of others crashing. According to the Times of Israel, rescuers cited the crowd in the crowd as the cause of the accident.

Tens of thousands the Hasidic Jews had gathered on Thursday for a place called Meron in the north of the country for the annual Lag B’omer celebration. According to the Times of Israel, there would have been one hundred thousand celebrants present.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBCAccording to, the event was the largest in the country since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic. However, Israel’s well-advanced vaccination program in recent months has made it possible to remove a number of restrictions.

According to the news agency AFP, about 5,000 police officers had been sent to the scene to secure the incident.