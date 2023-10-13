Zaki is not up to the recognition that has been given to him or the moral depth that has been attributed to him

We talk about 1,300 Israelis killed in brutal attack last Saturday carried out by Hamas and faced with a gruesome massacre with children burned and beheaded, the Egyptian Patrick Zaki reacts by calling the head of the Israeli government Netanyahu a “serial killer”. Faced with a massacre of defenseless innocents, such a reaction leaves one astonished and at least disgusted.



READ ALSO: Zaki, after Fazio the Book Fair also skips: “Inopportune presence”

Zaki, pardoned after a long detention in Egyptian prisons for statements his government did not like, received the Peace Prize at the Brescia Peace Festival, promoted and organized by the Municipality and the Province, plus honorary citizenship of Rome and Bologna, the Maria Grazia Cutuli prize, the journalist killed in Afghanistan in 2001, awarded to him by the editorial staff and the Foundation of Corriere della Sera. Zaki is no longer a symbol of peace and civil coexistence. Those recognitions should be taken away from him. But have any of these institutional and cultural bodies raised the problem?

Italy did well to commit to his liberation and Zaki can express all the ideas he wants in Europe and Italywe are not countries with an authoritarian regime, we do not have governments with Islamic law, but statements of this gravity deserve at least some reactions.

After his “outburst” only controversies followed to which Zaki reacted with what many have read as a climbing on the mirrorsthe: “I’m not with Hamas but it would appear that taking the position of defending Palestinian civilians puts you in a problematic situation, especially because all the international media are pro-Israel and do not talk about the serious human crisis on the other side. My priority will always be the lives of civilians, I will always condemn any violence against civilians around the world, but in doing so I will always be on the side of the weak and against fascism and occupation.”

Judging events in Palestine without taking into account the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is undoubtedly wrong but every massacre and event of unprecedented gravity like the one on Saturday must first of all be condemned, not justified. There are no excuses. This at least in places like Europe and the West. By pretending nothing happened, the Italian left, which with unified channels, between TV and media, has praised him as a modern champion of civil struggles, almost as if he were Martin Luther King, plastering the Commons with his face, does nothing but consider his statements as normal. Thinking that we can take sides, on one side or the other, as if we were in the stadium, in the face of a massacre reveals that Zaki is not up to the recognition that has been given to him nor the moral depth that has been attributed to him.

Subscribe to the newsletter

