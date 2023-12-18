Images of the Hamas megatunnel, found just meters from Israel | Photo: Disclosure/IDF

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced this Sunday (17) the discovery of a large network of underground tunnels built by Hamas a few meters from Israeli territory, with the capacity for vehicles to pass through the opening.

According to the Army, this is the largest tunnel identified in Gaza to date. It was equipped with electricity and communications systems, reaching depths of up to 50 meters, and reaching a distance of 400 meters from the now-closed Erez Pass, on the northern border between Israel and the Strip. “This huge network of tunnels, which is divided into several segments, is more than 4 km long and reaches up to 400 meters from the Erez crossing point.”

According to the IDF, the tunnel was created to allow the movement of Palestinian militia troops and as a launching point for attacks. “The tunnel is part of Hamas' strategic infrastructure and will be destroyed,” the Israeli military said.

A reporter from the French agency AFPreleased to visit the passage, stated that the place was equipped with pipes, electricity, sewage systems, ventilation and tracks.