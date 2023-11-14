The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is ”strongly supporting the cause of the hostages held in Gaza” and has done so ”also directly with Hamas and with actors who could have influence on the parties”. But ”we can’t do it alone” also because ”the stakes are high”. ICRC spokesperson Fatima Sator told Adnkronos, underlining that ”it is necessary to reach agreements that allow the ICRC to carry out this work safely”. That is to ”gain access to the hostages, we are doing everything in our power and we continue to insist on their release”. Also because, she recalled, ”taking hostages is prohibited by international humanitarian law”.

Today the ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric met with several family members of the Israeli hostages in Gaza. ”Israeli families are worried about their loved ones taken hostage,” explains Sator, stating that ”family members and the general population have asked many questions about what we are doing to help the hostages. We want families to know that the plight of their loved ones held hostage is one of our top priorities and that we are speaking with Hamas, Israeli officials and others on this issue.”

‘we would like to meet hostages, but alternative channel to deliver drugs is also ok’

The current situation is ”a rapidly evolving situation, the stakes are high”, continues Sator, stating that ”we welcome the four hostages released so far and hope for further releases so that they can be reunited with their families and to their loved ones”. In the meantime, he explains, ”the ICRC continues to insist on the possibility of visiting the hostages. We may meet them in person to check on their health or give them personal medicines. We could also help, through an alternative channel, to deliver medicines or eyeglasses” for example.

The ICRC, concluded Sator, is therefore ”ready to contribute to promoting even the exchange of simple messages between the hostages and their families. Obviously we are ready to facilitate their release”.