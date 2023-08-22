In recent decades, attempts to weaken courts around the world have become recurring signs that democracy is in trouble. Attacks on judicial independence were the first steps towards one-party rule in Russia, Turkey and Venezuela, for example.

But in Israel, a measure to limit the authority of the courts—such as a new law adopted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition that prohibits Supreme Court judges from using the legal principle of “reasonableness” to overrule the decisions of the government—does not make democratic collapse inevitable. How the judiciary responds may begin to decide how much damage is done.

“What helps determine whether the courts come back from the brink?” asked Rosalind Dixon, a law professor at the University of New South Wales in Australia. “The combination of skills and strategic behavior of the court, and the degree of support it has” in civil society.

“If a court is alone it is very difficult to see how it prevails,” he added.

Once a major blow to judicial independence is dealt, the slide toward autocracy can happen quickly, said Kim Lane Scheppele, a sociologist at Princeton University in New Jersey.

In Israel, the courts serve as one of the only formal checks on the power of a single-chamber parliament, and where Netanyahu and his allies have also proposed bills to further restrict judicial review and give the government greater control. on the appointment of judges. And Israel does not have a constitution. Netanyahu only needs a simple majority to change the laws of the Country.

In other countries, democratic decline unfolded more slowly, sometimes with changes that may appear unexceptional on the surface.

In Poland, after the right-wing Law and Justice party won the presidency and parliamentary majority in 2015, it made retirement mandatory for first-instance judges over the age of 65. The government also took control of the independent body that makes judicial appointments and created a new disciplinary chamber that can punish judges and has targeted more than a thousand of them.

Some judges publicly denounced the measures and found support from civil society and Polish Opposition parties, which organized massive street protests and called on the European Union for help.

In June, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that Poland had breached EU law by diminishing the independence and impartiality of the judiciary. Protests against the government have continued and the Opposition has a chance of winning the elections this autumn.

In India, the selection of new members of the Supreme Court has been in the hands of peers since the 1990s. But in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed through a constitutional amendment to give the government greater influence in judicial appointments.

In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, the former right-wing President, went after the Federal Supreme Court after it ruled against him on various counts and in August 2021 asked the Senate to put one of the magistrates, Alexandre de Moraes, on trial. political. A month later, in a fiery speech before more than 100,000 protesters, Bolsonaro said he would not abide by de Moraes’s decisions. A mob gathered at the Court and threatened to enter.

Then, ahead of Brazil’s 2022 elections, De Moraes, who was also the country’s top electoral official, ordered the removal of thousands of posts on social media to stop the spread of disinformation and took other extraordinary measures to repel attacks. undemocratic of Bolsonaro, whom the voters deposed.

Some hailed De Moraes as the man who saved Brazil’s young democracy. But others argued that he went too far.

Israel’s Supreme Court will hear challenges to the law limiting its power in September. Dixon said he should “think carefully about any head-on confrontation” with the government.

“In Israel there is massive civil society support for the Court right now,” he said. “If the Court is a little soft, perhaps the anger of the right will dissipate and the Court will, in due course, circumvent this particular law. You try to live to fight another day, so to speak.”

