Israel confirmed it launched air strikes on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, a day after the Iran-aligned Houthi militia claimed a deadly drone strike on Tel Aviv. Houthi mouthpiece al-Masirah TV said at least three people were killed and 87 injured in the airstrike.

And a few hours later IDF says it intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen. The Israel Defense Forces said on its Telegram channel that its Arrow 3 missile defense system shot down the missile before it crossed Israeli territory. “Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel. The incident is over,” the IDF added.

The attack in Hodeidah followed a Houthi attack on a “major target” in Tel Aviv on Friday, in what the militia said was retaliation for Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip. “Israeli warplanes attacked military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the port of Hodeidah,” the Israeli military announced on its Telegram channel. The attack was a response “to hundreds of attacks against Israel in recent months,” it said, without providing details of casualties.

Israel: “We will act against all those who attack us”

Israel has made it clear that it will “act against all those who attack us,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “That is why I asked the Israeli cabinet to support my decision to strike Houthi targets in Yemen,” he said, adding: “By defending ourselves against this axis of Iranian terror, Israel is on the front lines against a regime that threatens the entire Middle East, that threatens the entire world.” “Do not doubt Israel’s determination to defend itself on every front. All those who seek to harm us will pay a very high price for their aggression.”

The Houthis’ response

The Houthis have also vowed an “effective” response and said they are ready for a long war. The group’s self-styled Supreme Political Council condemned the “heinous Israeli aggression” and said it would not dissuade the Houthis from their pro-Palestinian stance, the militia-controlled Saba news agency reported. The council also said Israeli strikes targeted oil storage facilities and the power station in the Houthi-controlled city, causing deaths and injuries. A fire reportedly broke out at the major port.

Houthi mouthpiece al-Masirah TV aired footage that allegedly showed injuries from the attack. “What we emphasize is that this heinous aggression will only make the Yemeni people and their brave armed forces more determined,” militia spokesman Mohammed Abdel-Salam said in a post on the social media platform X. Houthi military spokesman Yehya Saree said the group would respond to “this flagrant aggression” and would not hesitate to strike vital targets in Israel. “The armed forces will not stop their operations to support our brothers in Gaza, whatever the consequences, and with God’s support they are preparing for a long war against this enemy,” he added in a televised statement.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that Israel carried out the airstrike alone and that allies such as the United States were not involved. Asked, a spokesman for the National Security Council in Washington said that the United States was not involved in the strikes, did not coordinate them or support Israel. Since the drone strike in Tel Aviv, there have been regular contacts with the Israelis and Israel’s right to self-defense is fully recognized, he said.

Images circulating on social media showed a large fire at the port, with flames billowing and a column of dark smoke in the sky. According to the Saudi-funded Al Arabiya news channel, 12 Israeli aircraft, including F-35 fighter jets, were involved in the attack.