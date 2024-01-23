Women, but also men, subjected to sexual abuse. Girls dressed and treated like dolls by their captors. The nightmare of pregnancies caused by rape. It is a catalog of horrors recounted by the former Israeli hostages in a dramatic session before the Knesset parliamentary committee, which adds to the numerous evidence of sexual violence during the October 7 attack carried out by Hamas.

The story of the former hostages

“I saw it with my own eyes” – said Aviva Siegel, kidnapped together with her husband Keith, still in Gaza – “the captive girls were like my daughters. The terrorists brought them inappropriate clothes, doll clothes and they treated them like their dolls. Dolls you can do whatever you want, whenever you want“. “I feel like I'm still there.. Boys are abused too, like girls. At least they don't risk having a child, but they too are treated like dolls,” added Siegel, speaking before a special Knesset commission on sexual abuse linked to October 7, according to Israeli media reports. The woman then told a story specific episode, when a young woman appeared very upset upon returning from going to the bathroom, Aviva wanted to hug her but a guard prevented her: “That son of a p.. had touched her and prevented me from comforting her after it had happened “.

Chen Goldenstein Almog said many girls stopped having periods during captivity. “Maybe that's what we should pray for, that the body will protect them, so that, God forbid, they can't get pregnant“he said, underlining the strong risk of pregnancies caused by rape. “We could find ourselves here in a few months in the Knesset discussing things that we don't even want to think about, there could be discussions about terminations of pregnancies, about children who could be born “, warned Shelly Tal Meron, of the opposition party Yesh Atid, one of the organizers of the meeting. At the moment it is estimated that there are more than 130 hostages in Gaza, but 28 are believed to have died. Among them there are 19 young women.

“Hamas said no to two months of ceasefire”

Meanwhile, according to Israeli media, Hamas has rejected the Israeli proposal for a ceasefire of up to two months in exchange for the release of all the hostages. A news previously denied by the militiamen who had made it known that Hamas has not “officially received” any truce proposal from Israel that would include a suspension of fighting for two months in exchange for the release of the hostages. However, for Hamas, the spokesman in Lebanon, Walid Kilani, recalled, ''the main condition for an agreement is a total and complete ceasefire, not a temporary one''. Only if this condition is reached can there be hostage talks, Kilani explained.

Israel for its part has reiterated that it will not accept a ceasefire agreement that leaves its hostages in Gaza or that allows Hamas to continue to govern the Palestinian enclave. Tel Aviv government spokesperson Eylon Lavy, quoted by al-Arabiya, confirmed that negotiations are continuing to obtain the release of the hostages, but did not add details so as not to hinder the negotiations.

White House: “Talks underway on hostage release”

The White House is also trying to mediate the release of the kidnapped people. The coordinator of the US National Council for the Middle East, Brett Magurk flew to Cairo, Egypt for “active discussions on how to secure the release of hostages in Gaza“, announced the spokesperson of the US National Security Council, John Kirby from the White House. The ongoing talks have not yet reached the level of “negotiations”, specifies Kirby, underlining that these are currently “sober and serious” discussions about what might be acceptable to all parties.

Kirby did not confirm rumors about some of the options being discussed, including an extended pause in fighting for two months. The United States would “absolutely” support a longer pause in fighting than the one-week pause agreed last November in exchange for the release of some prisoners. “This would give us the opportunity to get all the hostages out and get more help in. We would absolutely support a humanitarian pause lasting longer than a week” as has happened previously.

Blinken: “No to 'buffer zones' in Gaza”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would not support Israel's creation of so-called permanent “buffer zones” in Gaza, which would effectively reduce the size of the Palestinian territory. “When it comes to the permanent status of Gaza, we have been clear and remain clear that its territory must not be affected,” Blinken reiterated during a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria according to CNN.

However, Blinken said “transitional arrangements” that provide “the necessary security arrangements” may be needed to allow the return of Israelis who abandoned areas adjacent to Gaza after October 7. Blinken also argued that residents who have fled their homes must be allowed to return and that Palestinians must be able to govern themselves.

New appeal from Guterres for a ceasefire

Meanwhile, from the UN where the Security Council met to examine the situation in the Middle East, Secretary General Antonio Guterres made yet another appeal for a ceasefire. “I renew my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. This will ensure that sufficient aid reaches where it is needed, facilitate the release of hostages and help reduce tensions across the Middle East.”

He then lambasted the “clear and repeated” rejection of the two-state solution at the highest levels of the Israeli government as “unacceptable.” “This refusal, and the denial of the right to statehood to the Palestinian people,” explains Guterres, “would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a grave threat to global peace and security.” Guterres said the right of the Palestinian people to build their own fully independent state must be “recognised by all” and that any refusal to accept the two-state solution by any party must be “firmly rejected”. “The two-state solution – underlines the United Nations secretary general – is the only way to address the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians”.

“Over the past decades, the two-state solution has been criticized, denigrated and left for dead time and time again. Nonetheless, it remains the only way to achieve a just peace in Israel, Palestine and the entire region,” he further explains Guterres underlining that the entire population of the Gaza Strip is suffering destruction on a scale and with a speed unprecedented in recent history: nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people, he adds.