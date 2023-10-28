Hamas proposes to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees “in enemy prisons”. Yahia Sinwar, leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, announced that his organization is “ready for an immediate agreement for the exchange of prisoners, all hostages in exchange for all prisoners“.

According to Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the military wing of Hamas, it was Jerusalem, however, that hindered the agreement. “There have been several contacts regarding a prisoner exchange,” but Israel has not addressed the issue seriously. Obeida then criticized the limited aid provided to Gaza by the Arab states: “We don’t expect the Arab countries to mobilize their armies, but they can’t even get the help to arrive.” “You are so weak and submissive that you can’t even bring humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he said. Hamas, he added, is not afraid of threats of a land invasion by Israel: “We are not worried about Israel’s threats regarding a ground incursion, and we are prepared, and we tell the enemy that we are waiting for him“.

A proposed agreement, that of Hamas, he declares Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari which can only be defined in one way: “Psychological terrorism“.