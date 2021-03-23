These elections are marked by the deep division in Israeli politics around the figure of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The opposition accuses him of his management of the pandemic and the corruption cases that have brought him to trial, but he defends the success that mass vaccination has meant for the country.

Deep political instability has been at the fore in Israel in recent months and has forced Israelis to go to the polls four times in less than two years. This time, the elections are marked by the pandemic and by the successful vaccination campaign that Israel has had, something that is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main campaign line.

For these elections, the coalition axis has revolved around the figure of Netanyahu. The parties that appear have based their electoral campaign on trumpeting whether they will negotiate with the prime minister’s party or not, and the conditions they have to do so.

Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud remains the popular choice and polls give him about 30 seats out of 120 in parliament. Netanyahu’s objective is to be able to reach the majority together with the ultra-Orthodox and the ultra-nationalists, something that he has not been able to achieve in the last three elections and that has meant that there are no clear majorities in the country.

To achieve this objective, the final vote of the undecided will be key. Surveys show a high percentage of people in this group, which will be essential to determine the government majorities.

Of the more than 40 lists, it is estimated that about 12 can enter parliament, of which only three have confirmed future support for Netanyahu. All these formations are ultra-orthodox and far-right. Within the opposition to the prime minister there are from left parties to secular far-right, passing through pro-Arab parties.

These will be the most expensive elections in the history of the country due to the great deployment carried out to guarantee the vote of all citizens despite the pandemic.

Although the numbers of infections have dropped dramatically in recent weeks, special tents have been set up for the vote of people infected or suspected of being infected and ballot boxes have been taken to hospitals so that the most serious people can exercise their right to vote. of the illness.

Reconfiguration in opposition

The main change in these elections will be seen in a different distribution of the vote against Netanyahu. The prime minister’s greatest rival so far, the centrist Benny Gantz, will receive little support for having agreed to form a government in May last year with Netanyahu. This pact, which has been marked by deep instability and division among the leaders, may cost his party, Blue and White, not to enter parliament.

If he entered the legislative chamber, it would be with only four seats, according to the polls, but if he did not succeed, it would leave the clearest path for Netanyahu to be able to agree only with ultra-Orthodox.

The majority of this vote will be divided into two parties: the centrist Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, and the right-wing Nueva Esperanza, led by former Netanyahu Minister Guideon Saar. These two formations together would add about 29 seats.

Saar, despite having been a fellow Executive with Netanyahu, is one of his biggest critics of management and corruption. The formation of this new party responds to the need to create something similar to the Likud but without being punctuated by the crimes of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

The problem for these two leaders is that the vote estimate for progressive and Arab parties has fallen. The fed up of the voters is visible and this affects above all the more progressive areas of Tel Aviv, which stop going to the polls. This is in contrast to the ultra-Orthodox vote, which is generally massive among these communities.

Vaccination as a flag

The main bulwark to win the elections and form a government that Netanyahu has is his spectacular vaccination plan. The prime minister has set Israel as a global example of what can be done with mass vaccination in the midst of a pandemic and its results.

With more than half of the population fully immunized and 80% with at least one dose, the country is gradually opening up to a new normal in which cases of contagion and, especially, serious cases and deaths are they have collapsed.

This management has been possible thanks to the massive shipment of doses from the Pfizer / BioNTech alliance and the rapid action of the health system.

Yet many continue to blame Netanyahu for the more than 6,000 deaths in the country. The opposition accuses him of not having been strict enough with measures against the virus during much of the pandemic and of having released the ultra-Orthodox to hold mass meetings and not wear a mask.

To this must be added the international controversy that has had the lack of access to vaccines by the Palestinian population in contrast to Israel. For several organizations, the Palestinian populations that are in territories occupied by Israel should be vaccinated by their government.

Corruption and cooling of relations with the United States

Another key factor in understanding these elections is the numerous corruption cases that have been accused of Netanyahu. He is the first Israeli head of government to be prosecuted for something like this and this has meant that the protests against his figure have been replicated during these months in many cities of the country.

Three cases have punctuated his political career. In the 1,000 and 2,000 cases, the courts accuse him of fraud and breach of trust and in the 4,000 cases, the prime minister is accused of bribery and fraud. The latter is the most serious and ensures that the right-wing leader promoted regulatory decisions that favored a telecommunications company.

In addition, in these elections Netanyahu will not have the explicit support of the United States, unlike the previous three, which were held during the Donald Trump era. Joe Biden has been very lukewarm with the Israeli leader since entering the White House and this has been reciprocal. At Netanyahu’s lowest moment, in March of last year, Trump’s campaign support was essential in order not to yield the government to Benny Gantz.

Benjamin Netanyahu is thus facing other elections where he hopes to add the necessary support among the most ultra-Orthodox forces to form a stable government that allows him to lead Israel without problems. With more than 12 years in power, ‘Bibi’ is the prime minister who has been in charge of the country the longest, despite the constant controversies over his administration and the accusations of corruption that surround him. The polls that were opened today will be a verdict on his management.

