One number dominates the legislative elections that Israel is holding this Tuesday, the fifth since 2019: 61. It is the magic figure that grants the majority in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament of 120 deputies. If it appears in the advertising slogans on the internet, flyers or buses of many parties ―from the conservative Likud of Benjamin Netanyahu (“seat 61 depends only on you”) to the pacifist left of Meretz (“the 61 of Netanyahu or the 61 of the change”)– it is due to the tie that the polls predict. The last four polls, published last Friday, agree that no block will obtain a majority: neither the one that supports Netanyahu nor the motley coalition that seized power from him in last year’s elections. In this battle for “the missing seat”, in the words of a Likud deputy, Nir Barkat, the turnout was 28.4% at 12 in the morning, the highest since 1999.

“Bibi, yes; Bibi, no”, as Netanyahu (the leader who has governed the country for the longest time) is popularly known, is once again the great theme of the elections, in which 6.78 million Israelis have the right to vote. The blocks are structured around his figure and not ideological divisions. Personal enmities, and some other prank, have brought many of those who were his ministers and allies to the other side of the trench.

“What is at stake is the difference between those who defend a liberal democracy and those who support nationalist populism. There is a liberal right that does not seem very big, but whose position has been decisive in the last three and a half years, ”said Ofer Kenig, a researcher on Sunday. senior of the Ashkelon Academic Institution, at a Jerusalem Press Club event.

Yesh Atid, led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, leads the government bloc, made up of eight parties of different ideologies, including – for the first time in the country’s seven decades of history – one that represents the Palestinian minority with Israeli citizenship, the List United Arab. Yesh Atid has been growing in the polls until reaching 27 deputies by one, 10 more than in 2021. It would add 56 seats with its allies. With one more, Lapid would revalidate the position if Hadash-Taal, an Arab list to which the polls give four deputies, supported his investiture, even without entering the Government.

Lapid barely took office last June, when Naftali Bennett – with whom he had a rotation agreement – ​​dissolved the House and the countdown to these elections began. But he has taken advantage of the short time to project an image of a centrist statesman who acts efficiently and without fuss. “If we have done all this in four months, imagine what we will do in four years”, is his mantra.

Yair Lapid inspects the Karish gas platform in the Mediterranean this Sunday. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

Lapid claims military operations, such as the one in August against Islamic Jihad in Gaza – in which 51 Palestinians died, 15 of them minors, and no Israelis – or the recent one against La Guarida de los Leones, the new armed group in the West Bank city from Nablus. But also diplomatic achievements, such as the agreement with Lebanon for the delimitation of the maritime border for the exploitation of gas or the brake on the nuclear pact with Iran. His messages are clearly addressed to the mainstream secular Jew, as when he assures in his latest video: “we are all patriots and Zionists”, or when he describes the vote for Itamar Ben Gvir as “dangerous for the Israeli army”, despite the fact that this ultra-nationalist candidate proposes to give immunity to soldiers and has the Palestinians as its main target.

The survival of the government coalition has four open flanks. It depends on the historic Labor Party, today in low hours, Meretz and the United Arab List exceeding the minimum necessary (3.25% of the vote) to obtain parliamentary representation. More Hadash-Taal, to eventually support his investiture. They all do it for little, according to the polls. If only one fell, Lapid would be in a difficult situation.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, has it. a priori easier. He has no partners on the wing and, in fact, he may even find himself surprised that Ayelet Shaked’s Jewish Home crosses the threshold. He trusts his fate to the promise of stability in the face of a fragile and diverse coalition that lasted only a year. In his messages he contrasts “a strong right for four years” against “the left and those who support terrorism.”

The polls give a clear victory to Likud, with between 30 and 31 deputies, to which would be added the 15 or 16 of the two ultra-Orthodox parties (the Sephardic Shas and the Ashkenazi United Judaism of the Torah) and the 14 or 15 of the Religious Zionism list, which would become the third force in the Knesset. Ben Gvir, number two of Religious Zionism, has been the great topic of debate in the campaign.

Netanyahu’s detractors assume that he is eager to return to power to pass a law that would protect him while he holds office in the three corruption cases for which he is being tried. Ben Gvir directly defends the retroactive annulment of one of the crimes charged against him.

Sixth elections?

Of the 120 seats in the Knesset, 72 correspond to right-wing parties. But if Netanyahu’s bloc does not add 61, the horizon of a sixth election is not unreasonable. Crossed vetoes, mistrust of the Likud leader and campaign promises not to change sides after the election would make it difficult to form a government that includes forces from both blocs.

Israeli politics is, however, an expert in surprises and alliances against nature. Defense Minister Benny Gantz, for example, is already speaking with the ultra-Orthodox formations. And Netanyahu “will have room to maneuver, even if he doesn’t win the majority,” says Gideon Rahat, a professor of political science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an expert on the Israeli political system.

The margins are so narrow that probably no conclusions can be drawn until the distribution between parties of the so-called “excess votes” and the calculation of the ballots deposited in military bases, nursing homes, hospitals or embassies, among others.

Israel is the country in the world that has held the most elections since 1996, one every 2.4 years, according to an analysis by the Israel Institute for Democracy. The vote, strictly proportional and of a single constituency, is highly determined by elements such as the group to which it belongs, the family’s geographical origin or the place of residence, so there are few fluctuations each time one goes to the polls.

Two attacks can tip the balance A wounded man in an attack in the Kiryat Arba settlement, near Hebron, is put into an ambulance last Saturday. Ronen Zvulun (Reuters) One of the unknowns is the effect that two Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the occupied territory of the West Bank, which have caused one death and nine injuries, will have on the vote. They have occurred in the last 48 hours, in which it is prohibited to broadcast polls until those carried out at the polls are known, when the voting centers close at 10:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time). The struggle is so tight that it would be enough for the emotional impact of the attacks to transfer 20,000 votes from the Defense Minister’s party to the Likud bloc for them to be transcendental, Nadav Eyal, one of the main political commentators, pointed out this Monday in the newspaper Yediot Aharonoth. With 25 dead, 2022 is the year with the most attacks against Israelis since 2015, in the midst of the Knives Intifada. Also with more Palestinian deaths in the West Bank, more than 100. The police have asked Israelis with weapons permits to carry them for the time being.

