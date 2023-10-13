Jewish chants were sung this Friday (13) at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem, during the burial of hundreds of Israeli soldiers who died in the war against Hamas, with the presence of thousands of people carrying white candles wrapped in flags from the country.

White-bearded rabbis, lay citizens with wreaths of flowers and soldiers holding their weapons, unable to hold back their tears, prayed together around the newly dug graves for the fallen soldiers, who on the seventh day of war already number 258 among the more than 1,200 dead in Israel.

“You died like a hero, hero of Israel!” said, crying, a uniformed soldier, next to a body that was being lowered into the grave.

Recruits of all ages and from all corners of the country have been buried in this military cemetery for the past few days.

Their coffins, draped in the national flag, are buried by their fellow survivors with bags of earth arranged in the shape of a war trench. At the end of the funerals, shots are fired into the air.

Trauma

“I’m a 40-year-old soldier, I’ve seen wars, but I’ve never seen anything like this, terrorism like this,” a soldier told EFE, on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

He was referring to the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas on the morning of last Saturday (7), in the middle of Shabbat – holy day for Jews – which took Israel by surprise with the firing of thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip and the infiltration of more than a thousand fighters in Israeli cities that border the Palestinian territory and in which they massacred and kidnapped civilians .

Bodies of women, children and elderly people were scattered next to their destroyed homes or in the middle of the desert, many of them mutilated and burned. Traumatic images that Israel still cannot come to terms with.

“Things like this are prohibited even in thought, in intention, it’s something that anyone with humanity knows naturally,” said Chaim Polishouk, a 47-year-old ultra-Orthodox Jew who offers passersby to pray with the phylactery, two small boxes containing tickets of the Torah, one placed on the head and the other wrapped around the arm.

“I don’t know how, but he [o filactério] makes Israel’s enemies afraid,” he declared.

United

All military graves, without exception, have a multicolored wreath of flowers, and those that have already been sealed with tombstones display the photo – almost always of a smiling young man – of the person who occupies it. In a mausoleum, there were balloons in the shape of the number 26, an age the soldier did not reach.

Behind the metal fence that separated the closest relatives of the dead, thousands of Israelis, who attended the funerals without knowing the victims, hugged and prayed.

“We feel very sad, but also very strong. We are the ones chosen by God to lead Israel,” said Eli Gertler, an 80-year-old lieutenant colonel and volunteer organizer of the funerals.

“I have no words to describe what the soldiers and officers I lost in this war were like and are like, because for me they are not dead, they still live with us”, lamented, with a choked voice, the veteran decorated five times, who fought in the Six-Day War of 1967, between Israel and a bloc of Arab countries.

The Hamas attack caught Israel at a fragile moment, in the midst of a deep political crisis and social polarization caused by the policies of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and ultranationalist – some colonialist and anti-Arab – and ultra-Orthodox allies.

With the argument that democracy was compromised, thousands of soldiers rebelled and refused to present themselves as reservists.

“But this war united all the people of Israel with a single desire: no more Hamas in Gaza, no more conflict in Israel, that our dead are not in vain,” said a soldier, anonymously, wearing a yarmulke and holding a rifle.