Former Israeli Prime Minister and Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara vote in the Israeli general election in Jerusalem, Israel, November 01, 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli voters go to the polls on Tuesday (01) to choose a government for the fifth time since 2019. Benjamin Netanyahu (of Likud), the country’s most prominent politician this century, said he plans for his party to win a majority in parliament. 61 of the 120 seats) to form a right-wing government with its allies.

“It is a duty and a great honor to be able to vote. I hope we end this day with a big smile,” Netanyahu declared after voting in Jerusalem.

The right-wing candidate was prime minister of Israel from 1996 to 1999 and from 2009 to 2021 and opposes the coalition led by centrist prime minister Yair Lapid, who has been in power since July.

“Vote today for the future of our children, for the future of our country. Vote well,” declared Lapid as he voted in Tel Aviv.

The “coalition of change” forged by Lapid and Naftali Bennett removed Netanyahu from power in June 2021, but a year later lost its majority in Parliament with the departure of right-wing deputies, prompting the call of early elections, the fifth since 2019

Polls give Netanyahu’s “right bloc” 60 seats, one short of most, against 56 for Lapid and his allies.