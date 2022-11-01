It is expected to be a close contest between Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponents, led by interim prime minister Yair Lapid.

The Israelis return to the polls this Tuesday (Nov.1.2022) to elect the 120 members of Israel’s Parliament. This is the 5th legislative election in 3 and a half years. The expectation is that it will be a fierce dispute between the former prime minister’s party. Benjamin Netanyahu and its opponents, led by the interim prime minister, Yair Lapid.

The dissolution of the Israeli Parliament was announced on June 20 by the country’s then prime minister, Naphtali Bennett. He left office on July 1. He was replaced by Lapid, who served as foreign minister.

To remove the then prime minister from power Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in office, Lapid and Bennett formed a coalition of 8 parties in June 2021. The new government included right-wing, liberal and Muslim Arab acronyms.

The alliance was considered fragile by experts from the beginning due to divisions over political issues, such as the Israel-Israel conflict.Palestine. Some members of the alliance left the government in April 2022. As a result, the group lost its parliamentary majority.

Netanyahu wants to be prime minister again. The former prime minister said he wanted his right-wing party Likud, win a majority in Parliament –at least 61 seats– to form a right-wing government with allies. These include radical right groups and ultra-Orthodox Jews.

According to the newspaper Times of Israel, polls of voting intentions indicate that Netanyahu should be able to elect 50 to 61 lawmakers. Lapid’s bloc never surpassed 56 seats in the polls. According to the publication, the interim prime minister has not yet managed to articulate a viable alliance if the polls are confirmed.

The Palestinian ticket Hadash-Ta’al, which is expected to elect around 4 lawmakers, has declared that it will only support Lapid if he agrees to certain conditions. One is the repeal of the Jewish Nation State Law, which enshrines Jewish supremacy over Palestinian citizens of Israel.