By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s air force hit Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza for a second day on Wednesday as Palestinian militants in the enclave began firing rockets across the border, setting off sirens and sending residents into shelters far from Tel Aviv. .

The military said it was trying to pre-emptively hit the sites, with blasts hitting different spots, including what witnesses described as a training ground in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and an open area in the south.

At least one man was killed and one wounded, medical officials said. Their identities were not immediately clear.

Minutes after the attacks, sirens sounded across Israel – initially among border communities, but soon also in and around the commercial capital Tel Aviv, 60 km north of Gaza.

There was no immediate news of casualties in Israel, although local media reported that a house was hit in the town of Sderot.

In Gaza, several contrails could be seen as the rockets were launched. Explosions in the air signaled intercepts by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.

On Tuesday, Israel launched a series of attacks that it said targeted senior Islamic Jihad leaders responsible for planning attacks against Israel. At least 10 civilians were killed in the attacks, as well as three senior commanders.

“We have no intention of waiting until they launch (rockets),” Israeli Cabinet Security Minister Avi Dichter told Kan radio after Wednesday’s renewed attacks in Gaza.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday’s rockets. Islamic Jihad had vowed to retaliate for the attacks.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta, Nidal al-Mughrabi, Dan Williams, and Emily Rose)