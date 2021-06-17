Clash between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, June 17. Tension increased after a nationalist march in Jerusalem| Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli military personnel hit Palestinian targets again on Thursday 17 in the Gaza Strip for the second time since a fragile ceasefire ended the 11-day conflict last month. The move would be a response to the launch of explosives-laden balloons from the Hamas-controlled enclave throughout the day, for the third day in a row, against southern Israel. The balloons caused at least eight fires and were contained without leaving any casualties.

There were no immediate reports of victims of Israeli attacks, which were reported by the local media and could be heard in Gaza City. Israel also carried out air strikes on Wednesday morning, targeting what it claims to be Hamas installations, leaving no casualties.

Israeli Air Force fighters hit Hamas military complexes in the Gaza Strip in the evening between Tuesday and Wednesday, also in response to balloons laden with explosives launched during the day. The Israeli Defense Forces spokesman said the compounds hit on the first night were used, he said, by terrorist agents in Khan Yunis and Gaza City. He stated at the time that the military was prepared for all scenarios, including the renewal of combat.

Tuesday’s actions marked the first escalation of violence since a ceasefire ended 11 days of conflict between Israel and Hamas last month, in which 13 Israelis and at least 248 Palestinians were killed. Both Israel and Hamas said the ceasefire negotiated by Egypt was fragile.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli police used stun grenades and a water cannon to disperse Palestinian protesters from Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate, the epicenter of weeks of protests and clashes with police in the run-up to the last. Gaza confrontation. After the crowd dispersed, Palestinians could be seen throwing rocks and water bottles at ultra-Orthodox Jews walking in the area.

Requests circulated online for protesters to gather at the Damascus Gate in response to a rally held there by Jewish ultranationalists on Tuesday, in which dozens of Israelis shouted “death to the Arabs” and “let their village be burned”. Police forcibly cleared the square and provided security for the demonstration, part of an act to celebrate Israel’s conquest of East Jerusalem.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian teenager died on Thursday after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank during a protest against a settlement outpost, the fourth protester to be killed since the outpost was established last month.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that a soldier stationed near the West Bank outpost saw a group of Palestinians approaching and that one of them had thrown a suspicious object at him, which exploded on his side.

The army said the soldier fired into the air and then at the Palestinian who threw the object. The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday that 15-year-old Ahmad Shamsa had died from a gunshot wound.