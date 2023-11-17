Israel hits senior citizens’ center in Gaza

Al Jazeera: Israel hits senior center in Gaza, director killed

Israeli troops attacked the Al-Wafa senior center in the central Gaza Strip. This is reported by Al Jazeera.

According to the broadcaster, Israel bombed a hospital and a home for the elderly in the city of Az-Zahra. The director of the center was killed as a result of the attack.

Earlier, the IDF and the Israeli government began discussions about the development of the offensive in Gaza. It is noted that the main subject of discussion is hostage exchange negotiations.

On November 16, members of the military wing of the Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah fired guided anti-tank missiles at Israeli army positions in Lebanon. Israeli posts and mechanized patrols came under fire in the Lebanese areas of El Bayad, El Merj and El Assi, as well as near the settlements of Metula, Misgav Am, and Yiftah.