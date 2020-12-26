The Israel Defense Forces press service reported on strikes against targets of the Palestinian movement Hamas in response to the launch of two missiles from the territory of the Gaza Strip, reports RIA News.

“In response to rockets fired from Gaza into Israel tonight, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes on Hamas military installations, including: a missile munitions production facility, underground infrastructure and a military post,” it said.

Let’s remind that on Friday two rockets were fired from the territory of the Gaza Strip in the direction of the Israeli territory.

According to available information, the target of the rocket attack was the coastal city of Ashkelon, located in southwestern Israel.