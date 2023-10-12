The machinery of military revenge in Israel has been set in motion in the direction of Gaza. After devastating the periphery of the Palestinian strip with waves of aerial bombardments, the army struck at dawn this Thursday the bases of the Nujba force, the elite military unit of Hamas that in the past led the attack that claimed the the lives of 1,300 Israelis and ended with the kidnapping of more than a hundred of them.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a few hours later that he would end Hamas, an Islamic resistance movement that he equated with the jihadists of the Islamic State (ISIS). “Just as ISIS was crushed, Hamas will be crushed, and must be treated in exactly the same way,” he warned during the visit to Jerusalem by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The head of US diplomacy guaranteed that his country will not leave Israel alone, but also asked Netanyahu to avoid harm to the civilian population in a retaliatory military campaign that is presented as one of the most forceful in the 75 years. years of history of the Jewish State. During his visit, Blinken reported that at least 25 Americans have died in Israel since the offensive launched by Hamas.

The Israeli army stated that the command center of the attacked Nujba unit was made up “of terrorists selected by senior Hamas officials” and its mission is to carry out operations such as ambushes, raids and sabotage operations, among others. The Armed Forces also claimed that they had killed Mohamed Abu Shamla, a senior commander in the Hamas naval division.

Israel has sealed off the Gaza Strip with a complete siege, except for the southern border with Egypt, the only point through which humanitarian aid is entering the coastal enclave, where 2.3 million people are crammed into an area slightly larger than Malta. on surface. Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz has warned Hamas that it will keep Gaza without power, fuel, water and food supplies until it releases the hostages. “Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli hostages return home,” Katz tweeted.

The toll of victims has been equalized this Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the escalation of war. The death toll since last Saturday amounts to around 1,300 on each side (later, the Palestinian Ministry of Health raised it to more than 1,400), while in Israel the wounded exceed 3,200 and in the Strip they reach 6,000.

From the West Bank, Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has condemned violence against civilians both for Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the subsequent bombing of Gaza by the Israeli army. “We reject killings or abuses against civilians on both sides because they violate morality, religion and international law,” Abbas told the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

