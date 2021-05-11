The Israeli Army has claimed to have hit 130 targets in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Tuesday when responding to the launch of 200 rockets fired from the enclave into Israeli territory.

Among the targets that the Israeli Army has reached, it has reported, is the home of a senior commander of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), a Hamas intelligence headquarters, two attack tunnels, and production and storage sites. rocket and weapons manufacturing, reports ‘The Times of Israel’.

They have also assured that they have killed at least 15 members of the movement. Targets of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza have also been affected by these attacks.

Throughout the early hours of Tuesday, the Gaza Strip continued to denounce bombings from Israel. According to the Palestinian agency WAFA, eyewitnesses have detailed attacks with four missiles in eastern Jabalia, which has caused serious material damage and power outages in the area.

Three other missiles have struck west of Khan Younis in the southern Strip, and on agricultural land east of Al Fojari, east of Khan Younis. In addition, Israeli planes have attacked land in the Al Zaytoun neighborhood, southern Gaza, and a raid has been carried out north of the same city.

Missile fire has also been reported from Israeli ships towards Beit Lahia beach, north of Gaza, and the bombing of a goods storage building in the Tal Al Hawa neighborhood, southwest of the city, reports the Palestinian agency. .

Israel has blamed its attacks on “retaliation” against Gaza for the firing of some 200 rockets from 6:00 pm (local time) on Monday “towards civilians in Jerusalem and communities in southern Israel.” The warning sirens have sounded during the dawn in different communities, although the Iron Dome defense system has managed to intercept dozens of the launches and many others have fallen in the open field.

In Ashkelon, to the south, there have been six civilians injured by the impact of two rockets out of a score from the Strip in apartment buildings, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have condemned. This attack has been confirmed by Hamas, which has indicated that the large-scale bombing of this city was carried out in response to IDF attacks on an apartment building near Gaza.

The international spokesman for the Army, Jonathan Conricus, has specified that he sees the launches of the Strip into Israel since Monday afternoon as “a severe attack, an attack that will not go unanswered,” he stressed in a video published on the profile of The IDF Twitter, stressing that they blame the attacks on Hamas and are prepared for “various scenarios.”

700 injured and 20 dead on Monday



This wave of bombings in the early hours of Tuesday, follows the attacks and clashes on Monday, which have left many injured and killed in a new day of tension.

Specifically, more than 20 Palestinians have died and 700 have been injured in the clashes on Monday with the Israeli Police in East Jerusalem and in the bombings of the Israeli aviation on the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported early on Tuesday that apart from the 21 killed, including nine minors, in Israeli bombings in Gaza, 788 people have been injured by “the ongoing Israeli aggression” in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and the Strip.

The riots in Jerusalem, developed mainly in the Esplanade of the Mosques – third sacred place for Muslims – have resulted in 612 wounded this Monday, of which 411 have been transferred to hospitals, while in the bombings in the Strip from Gaza 95 people have been injured, reports the WAFA agency.

On the other hand, the Palestinian Health Ministry has reported another nine injured by rubber-coated metal bullets at the Palestinian Medical Complex in Ramallá, and another 37 in the same situation at the Qalandia field hospital.

About 30 people have also been affected by live bullets, rubber bullets or inhalation of tear gas and are in the Hebron Hospital, while another seven have been injured for similar reasons and are distributed among the hospitals of Jenin, Tulkarm, Beit Jala and Rafidia.

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent has estimated more than 700 injured by the various incidents between Palestinians and Israeli forces, most of them, 600, in Jerusalem, where the Israeli Police has also reported 32 injured officers, collects’ The Times of Israel ‘.

On the other hand, a protest in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Israeli city of Lod ended at the end of Monday night with a young man shot dead and two other young men wounded, the circumstances of the shooting have not yet been determined, according to The Police have pointed out, and picks up ‘The Jerusalem Post’.

International condemnation



The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, on Monday condemned in the “strongest terms” the launching of rockets, “in particular the attacks against civilian population centers.”

Guterres has urged all parties to act with “the utmost restraint” and has expressed “concern” over the latest security developments, “which risk triggering another dangerous escalation leading to further violence and loss of life. lives ”, has informed his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric.

For his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned the rocket attacks on Israel and reaffirmed his support for a “two-state” situation in the conflict, in a conversation with his counterpart and Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.

Both, according to the spokesman of the State Department, Ned Price, have agreed on the “urgency of the reduction” of the confrontations in Jerusalem and the importance of “preserving the historical ‘status quo’ in the holy places of the holy city ».