THE’Escalation between Israel and Hezbollah ignites the Middle EastThe preemptive strike in Lebanon, as the Jewish state called it, and the 300 rockets launched by the Shiite movement marked a day of very high tension, almost overshadowing negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages still held by Hamas.

Negotiations in Cairo

Negotiations in Cairo “are progressing in the right direction,” despite a senior Hamas official saying that the new conditions set by Israel will not be accepted, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported, citing officials speaking on condition of anonymity. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is under heavy pressure to accept the deal.

“Israel has set new conditions for accepting the deal and has backtracked on what was previously agreed. The delegation informed the mediators of our position: we will not accept any withdrawals from what was agreed on July 2 or new demands,” senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told Al-Aqsa channel.

Israeli negotiators returned to Israel from Cairo last night and will discuss next steps with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu: “Preemptive Strike in Lebanon Only First Step”

On the Lebanese front, the Israeli prime minister explained that Israel’s preemptive strike against hundreds of rocket launchers in Lebanon is only “the first step to change the situation in the north” of the Jewish state and to allow “the safe return of our residents to their homes” on the border with Lebanese territory. Netanyahu’s message was addressed to “Nasrallah in Beirut and Khamenei in Tehran, they must know this.”

”The story is not over yet”, Netanyahu warned. “Hezbollah has attempted to attack the State of Israel with rockets and drones. We have ordered the IDF to carry out a powerful preemptive strike to eliminate the threat,” the Israeli prime minister said.

“The IDF destroyed thousands of short-range rockets and all of them were aimed at harming our citizens and our forces in the Galilee,” he added. “In addition, the IDF intercepted all the drones that Hezbollah launched against strategic targets in the center of the country.”

Nasrallah: “Israel has crossed all red lines”

“The Israeli army crossed all red lines” by attacking Dahyieh and killing several Lebanese civilians, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said, stressing that “from the beginning we decided not to hit civilian targets despite Israel targeting civilians in Lebanon. We want to protect civilians in Lebanon and that is why we do not target civilians in Israel.”

In a speech broadcast on TV linked to the Lebanese group, Nasrallah stressed that ”Israel, not Hezbollah, is responsible for the escalation” in the region. Hezbollah’s “retaliation” against Israel for the killing of commander Fuad Shukr “has been postponed for various reasons, including the military mobilization of the United States and Israel,” he explained.

Hezbollah decided “not to hit Israeli civilian targets and infrastructure” in the operation aimed at avenging “the killing of commander” Shukr, but aimed to “hit military sites near Tel Aviv,” Nasrallah said. “We decided to hit the Israeli military intelligence base,” he added.

Hezbollah, he explained, launched “more than 300 Katyusha rockets with the main objective of keeping the Iron Dome system occupied, thus allowing the passage of drones that managed to enter Israeli airspace.” Hezbollah’s secretary general also stressed that “for the first time, rockets were launched from the Bekaa Valley.”

So the announcement that Hezbollah’s military operation against Israel was completed as planned, “with precision”The militants, he said, targeted the Glilot military intelligence base 110 kilometers inside Israeli territory, 1.5 kilometers away from Tel Aviv. In his speech, Nasrallah added that the Israeli army began striking Lebanon 30 minutes before the operation, but that the areas targeted had nothing to do with the attack.

The Hezbollah leader also said the group reserves the right to launch new attacks against Israel if the “results” of those launched yesterday morning are not “satisfactory.” Otherwise, he said, the retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr can be considered over.

The Chronicle of the Attacks

Israel launched “a series of air strikes” in Lebanon yesterday, targeting targets belonging to Hezbollah in a preemptive move, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said, with the group ready for an imminent attack on Israeli civilians. “Dozens of warplanes” participated in the action, Hagari told a news conference, describing the attack as “an act of self-defense to eliminate threats.”

Shortly thereafter, Hezbollah announced that it had launched a large-scale rocket and drone attack on Israel in retaliation for the killing of one of its top commanders in Beirut, setting off air raid sirens in northern Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has declared a 48-hour state of emergency across Israel.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad

A “response” that was “a slap in the face” for the Israeli government, he said Hamaspraising the Lebanese Hezbollah, according to al-Jazeera satellite TV.

Even the Palestinian Islamic Jihadlike Hamas and the Houthis in Yemen, intervened with its ‘praise’ for the Lebanese Hezbollah for having “launched courageous attacks” against Israel, which “confirm the respect of the declared positions and promises”.

“These attacks have confirmed that the enemy only understands the language of force,” reads a statement reported by al-Jazeera satellite TV, “and that it cannot be deterred except by the resistance and its fighters.”

Strengthened US military presence, Pentagon approves presence of two aircraft carriers

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the maintenance of two carrier groups, the Roosevelt and Lincoln, in the Middle East, expanding the US military presence amid rising regional tensions, the Pentagon said, citing a telephone conversation between Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant. The Pentagon had initially deployed the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to the region with a plan to replace the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group.