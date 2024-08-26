The Israeli Army announced on Sunday (25) that a Navy soldier was killed in the north of the country and two others were injured during the attack by the terrorist group Hezbollah with hundreds of rockets and explosive drones carried out during the early hours of the morning.

The dead Marine was identified, according to a military statement, as Sergeant David Moshe Ben Shitrit, 21, of Geva Binyamin. The injured, who were not identified, are in light to moderate condition, the statement said.

According to the country’s press, Israeli authorities are investigating whether the patrol boat in which the victims were traveling was hit directly by an interceptor missile or by its shrapnel, as reported by the newspaper. The Times of Israelafter the explosion of “at least two Hezbollah drones flying over the area.”

According to the publication, parts of the projectile were found inside the boat.

According to the military, around 100 Israeli Air Force fighter jets “preemptively” struck dozens of Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon early Sunday morning, where thousands of rocket launchers were preparing to launch a massive attack on northern and central Israel.

Israeli authorities believe the Lebanese terrorist group targeted the Gilot base near the central Mediterranean city of Herzliya, where several Israeli army intelligence units and the headquarters of the Mossad intelligence agency are located.

Hezbollah, for its part, confirmed that it had launched more than 320 rockets and drones at Israel in “revenge” for the elimination of its top military commander, Fuad Shukr, outside Beirut in late July, a retaliation that “has been completed and achieved” for now, Hezbollah said.