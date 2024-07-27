The death toll has risen to 10 and the wounded to 34, 17 of whom are in critical condition, in the raid that Israel attributes to Hezbollah – and for which the group denies any responsibility – that hit a soccer field in the village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights. This was reported by the Israeli rescue services, cited by Ynet, according to which among the victims there are also children.

IDF: “Hezbollah Behind Majdal Shams Attack”

“Hezbollah is behind the rocket launch that hit the Majdal Shams soccer field and caused many civilian casualties, including children, this evening.” This is what the Israel Defense Forces claim, which, “following assessments made in the IDF and intelligence available to us,” affirm that “the rocket launch at Majdal Shams was carried out by the terrorist group Hezbollah.” In a statement, it denied any responsibility.

Hezbollah: “False accusations”

But Hezbollah denies it and in a statement claims that it “is not in no way related to the accident and categorically rejects all false accusations.” The Times of Israel recalls that Hezbollah had previously claimed responsibility for firing dozens of rockets at an Israeli army base near Majdal Shams.

Following the raid on the Golan Heights, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called a meeting with Army Chief of Staff General Herzl Halevi and other defense officials.

“Crossed the red line”

“There is no doubt that Hezbollah has crossed all the red lines, we are facing an all-out war”Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Channel 12, reporting that he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the attack on Majdal Shams. “I have no doubt that we will pay a price,” he said, and that Israel will have the “full support” of the United States and Europe.

Netanyahu returns from the US

Following the attack on Majdal Shams that cost the lives of ten people, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has brought forward his return from the United States by a few hours, where he is still visiting. This was reported on X by Barak Ravid, a journalist for Axios, according to whom Netanyahu will leave at 7:30 p.m. American time, 1:30 a.m. in Italy.

The prime minister, his office said, was engaged in security consultations immediately after the attack.