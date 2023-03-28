To boot “an immediate negotiation process” under the auspices of the presidency to reach a compromise agreement on justice reform, following protests and chaos in Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to suspend the reform until the next parliamentary session in early May. This is what Israeli President Isaac Herzog has asked for in telephone conversations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz in the last few hours. The president, Herzog’s office said, as the Times of Israel writes, has asked for the creation of negotiating teams so that talks can begin.

Read also

Gantz soon announced the selection of MPs Gideon Sa’ar (former justice minister), Chili Tropper and Orit Farkash-Hacohen along with jurist Ronen Aviani. And this morning Lapid’s announcement also arrived, indicating MPs Orna Barbivai and Karin Elharrar, the former director general of the premier’s office Naama Schultz and the jurist Oded Gazit.

In the government negotiating team, according to the Jerusalem Post, there are the Minister for Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, the head of cabinet Yossi Fuchs and the head of the legal department at the Kohelet Forum, Aviad Bakshi. According to Maariv, negotiations should start soon, perhaps as early as today. They will be held in Herzog’s residence.

Usa: “Role in protests? False accusations”

“These allegations are completely false and it is provable.” This is how the deputy spokesman of the US State Department, Vedant Patel, responded to a question on the accusations against the US of having somehow supported the protests against the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu. “The Movement for Quality Government is an NGO and received a modest contribution from the State Department activated during the previous administration” and until “September 2022, before the last Israeli elections”, he explained, speaking of funding for a program of education for schools in Jerusalem.

“The Department – highlighted Patel – supports a wide range of programs by civil society actors around the world on raising awareness of human rights and democratic values. But any theory according to which we are endorsing or supporting these protests or the promoters is completely and evidently false”.