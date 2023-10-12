The Hamas offensive against Israel has the Palestinian people imprisoned. The organization leads an unemployment movement whose response is actually being suffered by the citizens of the Strip. The Jewish Army’s bombings in the area have caused 1,200 deaths, almost the same number of Israelis killed by the terrorist offensive (1,300). And although the main objectives are the Hamas bases in the area, the truth is that its effects also devastate homes and civilian areas.

The images of the destruction of Gaza, where two million people live, confirm this: houses turned into rubble, abandoned children’s toys, corpses and darkness. Because another of the effects of this war is the total blockage that the Strip suffers: Netanyahu ordered to cut off all types of supplies to the area and the population has been in the dark for days and rationing water and food.

The only operating power plant in Gaza ran out of reserves yesterday. Without electricity, Gaza is isolated. There is also no phone coverage. The population is crowded into basements waiting for a miracle. And the hospitals, where more than 5,000 injured people are treated, operate thanks to diesel generators, but the fuel is running out. The largest of them, Al-Shifa, only has resources for four more days, its director, Mohamed Abu Salima, has confirmed.

For this reason, the Red Cross has requested safe passage so that they can be supplied, something that Israel is currently refusing. “The human misery caused by this escalation is abhorrent, and I implore the parties to reduce the suffering of civilians,” said Fabrizio Carboni, regional director of the International Committee of the humanitarian organization.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz responded forcefully in a tweet. «Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switches will be turned on, no water hydrants will be opened and no fuel trucks will enter until the Israeli hostages are returned home. Humanitarian for humanitarian. And let no one give us moral lessons,” he published.

A projectile destroys several buildings in Gaza.



It does not seem that it will be easy to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population. And even less so with the Army’s plans: to split the Strip in two to deactivate the potential of Hamas, which it is gradually beheading. This morning, the Army reported that a senior official of the organization, Muhammad Abu Shamla, has died in the bombings tonight of his house, where “naval weapons intended to carry out terrorist operations against Israel” were stored. .

The Israeli offensive on Gaza is intense and extensive. The territory is attacked by sea and air. Since Saturday, there is no rest to finish off the enemy. And they are waiting to launch an unprecedented ground operation that is announced as very severe. The invasion “will not be clean,” military spokesman Richard Hecht has warned. “Scenes will occur that will be difficult to understand and assimilate,” say senior officials of the Hebrew army.

Israel has occupied Gaza twice (1967 and 2005), and what is now being proposed is to divide the territory into two areas. The Army would take the central area at the height of Der Al Balah while several brigades would surround Gaza in the north and Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south. Then there will come a second phase: urban warfare. A plan to respond to the atrocities committed by Hamas on Saturday, which strictly follows the law of retaliation.