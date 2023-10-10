“Like every nation in the world, Israel has the right to respond. Without a doubt, it has a duty to respond to these vicious attacks“. Joe Biden, president of the United States, expresses himself thus while Israel is besieging Gaza and preparing the offensive after the attack carried out by Hamas.

“Hamas like Isis: it is terrorism”

What Hamas has done is comparable “to the worst acts of the Islamic State”, says Biden at the White House, repeating twice: “We are with Israel, we are with Israel”. Over a thousand civilians “have been massacred”, there are “stomach-turning” news of “children killed, entire families massacred”, “young people massacred at a party to celebrate peace. This is terrorism“, underlines the US president, communicating that the American victims in the massacre are currently 14 and that other US citizens are hostages.

Israel, Biden says in his message from the White House, “has experienced one of those moments in which evil in its essence is manifested by the terrorist organization Hamas”. “The trauma will not disappear”, Biden continues, citing the over a thousand deaths in Israel, “parents massacred for having used their bodies to protect their children, sickening news of children killed, entire families massacred, young people massacred for having participated in a festival in celebration of peace”.

“Women were raped, assaulted, displayed like trophies. Families remained hidden for hours in fear, desperately trying to keep their children quiet, to avoid attracting attention. And thousands of people were injured, alive, but who carry with them the holes from the bullets and the wounds from the mortar splinters and the memory of what they suffered”, he says again.

US support, “everything necessary” for Israel

The United States will ensure that Israel has “all necessary tools” to defend itself from Hamas. “When Congress sits down, we will demand that we take urgent action to fund the national security needs of our key partners,” Biden says. “This is not about a party or a policy, it is about the security of our worldof the security of the United States of America”, he underlines.

Biden explains that his administration will provide ammunition and interceptors for the Iron Dome missile defense system. “We will ensure – he says – that Israel does not run out of these necessary means to defend its citizens”.

The United States has “increased our military posture in the region to strengthen deterrence. The Department of Defense has sent the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean and increased our presence of fighter aircraft. And we stand ready to send additional assets if necessary “, he adds, warning hostile forces not to take advantage of the situation in Israel.

Biden also recalls having spoken “with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom to discuss the latest developments with European allies and coordinate a united response”.