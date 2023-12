Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli Army has recovered yet another body of an Israeli hostage in the Gaza Strip, as reported by the group representing the families of those kidnapped this Saturday (16)

According to the Forum for Families of the Kidnapped and Missing in Israel, the body recovered by Israeli forces belongs to Inbar Hayman, a 27-year-old woman. She was one of the Israelis kidnapped during a music festival that took place on the Jewish state's border with Gaza. Around 360 young people were massacred during this festival, which was one of the first targets of Hamas terrorists during the attacks carried out against Israel on October 7th.

According to information from the family organization, Hayman was kidnapped by terrorists on motorcycles while trying to escape the festival with two friends.

The announcement comes after a regrettable incident that occurred a day earlier, in which the Israeli Army, through a mistake, ended up killing three hostages in the Gaza Strip. A military spokesman confirmed the incident this Saturday, which sparked a wave of outrage among the hostages' families.

A high-level investigation has been launched into what the Army describes as a “tragic accident”. The dead hostages were unarmed and carried an improvised white flag, as admitted by the military spokesman.

Of the total of more than 240 people kidnapped by Hamas in Israeli territory during the October 7 attack, there are still 128 hostages remaining, including around 20 who have already been presumed dead.

This Friday (15), Israeli authorities announced the rescue of the bodies of three hostages, including a French-Israeli civilian, a sergeant and an Israeli soldier.

In Tel Aviv, in the well-known “hostage square”, a group of family members gathered again this Saturday, demanding that the Israeli government intensify efforts to bring back the hostages still in the hands of Hamas and other Palestinian militias.

Since the Hamas attacks, Israeli forces have carried out a comprehensive military operation by land, sea and air against the Palestinian enclave aimed at dismantling Hamas and rescuing the hostages still in captivity. (With EFE Agency)