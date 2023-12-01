Israel is preparing a targeted assassination campaign against Hamas leaders living in countries including Qatar, Lebanon and Turkey once the war in Gaza ends. Information about Israeli plans to eliminate the leaders of the Palestinian terrorist group was published by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journalciting Israeli government sources, this Friday (1st).

According to the newspaper, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already given orders to the Mossad secret service to carry out the plans. O Wall Street Journal points out that Israel’s idea of ​​eliminating Hamas leaders living abroad began to be developed shortly after the Hamas terrorist attacks that occurred on October 7, which killed 1,200 people in Israel.

The delay in Mossad’s planning for operations that could culminate in the death of important leaders of the terrorist group was due to the need to keep Qatar as a mediator for the release of Israeli hostages who were under the control of Hamas in Gaza, explained the American newspaper.

Qatar played a central role in the agreement reached last week between Israel and Hamas that freed around 105 hostages. However, the country that hosted the last World Cup would also end up being one of the main targets of the Israeli operation, as it is home to important names in the Palestinian terrorist group, such as Khaled Meshaal, who has lived in the country for more than ten years. Other leaders of the group, such as Hamas’s main political figure, Ismail Haniyeh, are currently in Turkey and Lebanon.

Israel’s plans to kill Hamas leaders abroad have sparked a debate among former intelligence officials. To the Wall Street JournalEfraim Halevy, former head of Mossad, classified the idea as “reckless and ineffective”, as, according to him, it could end up inflaming the followers of the terrorist group and could serve to “create even worse threats” than Hamas.

Amos Yadlin, a former general and former head of Israel’s military intelligence, defended the campaign as “a matter of justice” and said everyone involved in the October 7 attack “should be eliminated or brought to justice.”