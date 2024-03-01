The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said that Gantz's visit to Washington to hold a series of meetings there was not scheduled in coordination with Netanyahu, who considered it an abuse of his position.
The trip comes amid efforts to conclude a ceasefire deal in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages, and talk of the US administration’s impatience with Netanyahu’s behavior in the war.
Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Netanyahu's office as saying, “The Prime Minister was angry at Gantz's travel without his approval, contrary to government regulations that require ministers to coordinate their trips with the Prime Minister, including approval for travel.”
According to those close to Netanyahu, “The Prime Minister made it clear to Gantz that Israel has only one prime minister.”
Gantz, the former Israeli Defense Minister, is expected to visit London after Washington.
Tensions are rising
- Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden stressed that Israel “must pursue peace with the Palestinians for its long-term survival.”
- Biden warned that the current Israeli government risks losing international support, due to the continuing war in the Gaza Strip and the very high civilian death toll, which has exceeded 30,000 Palestinians, as well as tens of thousands of injured.
- The US President added in a television interview: “Israel received overwhelming support from the vast majority of countries, but if it continues in this manner with its conservative government and with (extremist right-wing National Security Minister Itamar) Ben Gvir and others, it will lose support from around the world, and this is not the case.” Israel's interest.
- Tensions are increasing between the United States and Israel regarding a long-talked-about deal to stop fighting in Gaza and exchange Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
- But the main point of disagreement between the two allies is the establishment of a Palestinian state within the framework of the two-state solution, which Washington supports and Netanyahu steadfastly rejects.
