The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said that Gantz's visit to Washington to hold a series of meetings there was not scheduled in coordination with Netanyahu, who considered it an abuse of his position.

The trip comes amid efforts to conclude a ceasefire deal in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages, and talk of the US administration’s impatience with Netanyahu’s behavior in the war.

Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Netanyahu's office as saying, “The Prime Minister was angry at Gantz's travel without his approval, contrary to government regulations that require ministers to coordinate their trips with the Prime Minister, including approval for travel.”

According to those close to Netanyahu, “The Prime Minister made it clear to Gantz that Israel has only one prime minister.”

Gantz, the former Israeli Defense Minister, is expected to visit London after Washington.

Tensions are rising