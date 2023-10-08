The Israeli military-political cabinet announced a transition to a state of war

The Israeli military-political cabinet announced that the country had entered a “state of war.” This was stated in a statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, transmits The Times of Israel.

It is noted that the introduction of paragraph 40 of the government law was approved – it regulates the procedure for declaring a state of war. The last time this clause was put into effect was 50 years ago, during the Arab-Israeli Yom Kippur War in 1973.

On the morning of October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched a military operation in Gaza. In response to the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the country cleared of terrorists and announced “a war like Hamas has never seen.”