In a statement, the party says that the Israeli ambassador’s interpretation is false, malicious and an “unjustifiable attack” on the acronym

O PT said this Tuesday (October 17, 2023) that “The interpretation made by the Israeli Embassy in Brazil is completely false and malicious”in addition to being a “unjustifiable attack” to the acronym. The embassy declared in a note that “it is regrettable that a party that defends human rights compares” the Palestinian extremist group Hamas “with what the Israeli government is doing to protect its citizens”.

In the resolution released on Monday (Oct 16) by the PT, the acronym classified the attacks by the extremist group as “unacceptable”, but reserved the most scathing criticism for the Israeli government. mentioned the term “genocide”.

The president’s party Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated in note what “yes, it condemned ‘the unacceptable attacks, murders and kidnapping of civilians, committed by both Hamas and the State of Israel’” It is “warned that the Israeli government’s retaliation constitutes ‘a genocide against the population of Gaza, through a series of war crimes’”.

The PT also declared that while the Israeli Embassy published its statement against the party, at least “500 civilians were murdered” in the bombing of a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

“Whoever represents the government in Brazil that carried out an attack of this nature does not have the moral authority to speak about human rights”he said.

Although reports initially published by the media said it was an Israeli attack, it is still unclear who is responsible for the bombing. Israel accuses the Islamic Jihad group, which it denies.

For the acronym, it is “unacceptable from those who have the responsibility of representing a friendly country in Brazil” state that the party considers “barbaric murder, rape and beheading of people is a political position, or that it is just a legitimate political struggle”.

And declares that he is a “unjustifiable attack on a party that throughout its history has sheltered Palestinian, Arab and Jewish activists and defended the coexistence of the States of Israel and Palestine”.

Here is the full PT note:

“The interpretation that the Israeli Embassy in Brazil makes and publishes in an official note about the PT Resolution, released yesterday, regarding the situation in Gaza is completely false and malicious.”

“The National Directory did indeed condemn ‘the unacceptable attacks, murders and kidnapping of civilians, committed by both Hamas and the State of Israel’”.

“And he warned that the Israeli government’s retaliation amounts to ‘a genocide against the population of Gaza, through a series of war crimes’, such as cutting off drinking water, energy, food and medicine, in addition to bombings against the population. civil”.

“At around 3:30 pm today, while the Israeli Embassy was releasing its statement against the PT, at least 500 civilians were murdered in the bombing of a large hospital in Gaza.”

“Whoever represents the government in Brazil that carried out an attack of this nature does not have the moral authority to speak about human rights.”

“Everyone has the right to defend their people, but the search for justice cannot be confused with revenge nor can it be carried out through the Law of Talion.”

“The PT’s position is similar to that of the UN spokesperson for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani: ‘We cannot have collective punishment as a response to the horrific attacks [do Hamas]’.”

“To state that the PT considers ‘barbaric murder, rape and decapitation of people to be a legitimate political struggle’, as stated in the embassy’s note, is an unacceptable attitude on the part of those who have the responsibility of representing a friendly country in Brazil.”

“It is an unjustifiable attack on a party that throughout its history has sheltered Palestinian, Arab and Jewish activists and defended the coexistence of the States of Israel and Palestine.”