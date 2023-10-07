On the morning of October 7, Israel was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian group Hamas claimed responsibility for this. The militants also infiltrated border settlements and reported seizing military equipment and capturing an Israeli general. In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a military operation called “Iron Swords.” Read about the latest events in the Izvestia article.

What’s happening in Israel

On the morning of October 7, the Hamas group launched a rocket attack on the south and center of Israel. According to the IDF statement, about 2,200 rockets were fired. Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif cited other data – 5 thousand rockets. There was also an invasion of Israeli territory by Palestinian militants.

Against the backdrop of these events, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that the Palestinian group had started a war. In turn, the IDF initiated Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities have declared a state of emergency in all parts of the country. The country’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, also said that a decision had been made to arm all state forces and recruit as many police volunteers as possible.

By order of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, extensive reserves were mobilized to fight Hamas. He also declared that Israel would be victorious. In addition, in a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, the head of government spoke in favor of a prolonged military operation in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Armed Forces began to strike Hamas targets. Thus, fighter jets hit Palestinian military structures located in multi-story buildings. Izvestia has a video of the moment of impact.

In turn, Hamas militants said they were able to capture 14 Israeli tanks. On their social networks they posted a video of armored vehicles, over which they raise the flag of the Palestinian group. According to preliminary data, 10 Namer armored personnel carriers, an M113 armored personnel carrier and several Hammer vehicles also fell into the hands of the militants.

In addition, Hamas representatives reported that they managed to capture Israeli General Nimrod Aloni. According to militant statements, he is in the Gaza Strip.

According to Izvestia correspondent Ibrahim Isbayt, the IDF transferred military personnel to the border zone to participate in the military operation. He said that in these areas, shots and explosions are heard every now and then, and the local population is in bomb shelters. The correspondent noted that this is the strongest aggravation of the situation in the region in the entire history of the confrontation between Israel and Palestine.

Conflict between Israel and Palestine – dead and injured

According to Sky News, more than 40 people were killed and another 740 were injured due to Hamas shelling. As noted in the publication, this attack was the deadliest for Israel in recent years.

Jerusalem emergency services are evacuating the wounded and transporting them to medical facilities. The footage provided by an Izvestia correspondent shows rescuers loading a stretcher into a helicopter.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip killed 161 Palestinians and injured 931 people.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine – the reaction of other countries

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, indicated that Moscow calls on the parties to the conflict to ceasefire, renounce violence and establish a negotiation process that will be aimed at establishing a lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East. She emphasized that the conflict, which has not subsided for 75 years, has no forceful solution and can only be resolved through diplomatic means.

In turn, the Palestinian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Abdel Hasif Nofal said that peace negotiations with Israel are possible only if the two-state principle is respected. He added that responsibility for the escalation of the conflict lies solely with the Israeli side.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the intention of the American authorities in the coming days to provide Israel with everything necessary to defend its territory. He stressed that the United States is monitoring the development of the situation and expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims.

US President Joe Biden stated about the unconditional condemnation of the attack by Hamas militants on Israel. He also warned any other interested parties against taking hostile actions towards Israel. In addition, the American leader announced that the United States will provide military assistance to the Israeli army in the amount of $8 billion.

Advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Major General Rahim Safavi, supported the Palestinian group’s missile attacks on Israel and the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.

In Berlin, due to the possible consequences of the escalation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel, security measures in Jewish and Israeli institutions were strengthened. The city’s emergency services also received a message about the current situation.