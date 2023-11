Israeli soldiers aboard a military vehicle patrolling a street in Sderot, near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

This Friday (10), Israel killed seven more fighters from the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, who were operating north of the Israeli border with Lebanon. With their deaths, Israeli forces raised to 78 the number of Hezbollah fighters who have been killed since the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, according to information from the British newspaper TheGuardian.

Hezbollah, which has financial support from Iran, confirmed the information by issuing a statement stating that the group’s seven fighters were “martyred on the way to Jerusalem”, an expression that has been used by Lebanese terrorists to announce the deaths of people. who fight for the Islamic group.

Due to this increase in the number of casualties among Hezbollah fighters and the intensification of Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said this Friday that the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East is “inevitable” .