The Executive Secretary of ESCWA (the United Nations Development Program and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia), Rula Dashti, stated that Israel killed 4,300 Palestinian children in just over 4 weeks.

She added that this number exceeds the number of children killed in armed conflicts in 22 countries around the world since 2020.

For comparison, the Ukrainian government says that 510 Ukrainian children were killed in the war with Russia, but this number fell over the course of 19 months.

The UN official made these statements on Friday, and Palestinian medical sources later reported that the number had risen to 4,506 children, out of about 11,000 Palestinians killed since the beginning of the war.

Human rights organizations say that Israeli raids kill, on average, a Palestinian child every 7 minutes, an unprecedented number in contemporary history.