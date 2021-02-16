TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) – According to government information, the number of first vaccinations against the corona virus reached four million in Israel on Tuesday. This means that around 43 percent of the total population received a first dose, and more than 2.6 million people have received the second dose so far. Around 30 percent of Israelis are under 16 years of age, this group cannot be vaccinated for the time being.

Germany has about nine times as many inhabitants as Israel. So far, around 2.8 million people there have received a first and around 1.5 million a second vaccination.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the four millionth first vaccination in a clinic in Jerusalem. He called on people to get vaccinated – for their own protection, to relieve the hospitals, to avoid new lockdowns and so that they can take advantage of the green card. “From here I would like to address the 570,000 people over 50 who have still not been vaccinated. Almost 100 percent of the deaths and the seriously ill are concentrated in this group,” said the head of government.

The so-called green ID card is intended to allow those who have been vaccinated or recovered to return to normalcy more quickly and thus serve as an incentive to vaccinate