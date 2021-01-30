Israel has found fabrics dyed with “royal dye” since the era of King David

Israeli researchers announced that they had found tissues stained with purple dye dating back to the era of King David and King Solomon in southern Israel, indicating the wealth of the region’s inhabitants at that time.

“The researchers were surprised to find remnants of woven fabric, tassels and wool fibers dyed royal purple,” the Israel Antiquities Authority, Tel Aviv University and Bar Ilan University said.

In a joint statement this week, the three bodies indicated that the discovery took place during an examination of colored textiles taken from Timna Valley, an area that was once rich in copper production.

The statement pointed out that the “direct dating by radiocarbon dating confirms that the history of the discoveries goes back to about a thousand BC, that is, in the biblical era of the rule of Kings David and Solomon.”

This is the first time that purple-dyed textiles from the Iron Age have been found in Israel or the Levant, according to the statement.

The color purple was associated with kings, nobles and priests, and that the pigment “often cost more than gold,” said Naama Sukenik of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

She explained, “Only remnants of mollusk scales and ceramic pieces with stains on them were found before this discovery, which provided evidence for the manufacture of purple in the Iron Age.”

“Now, for the first time, we have direct evidence of the dyed fabrics themselves, preserved about 3,000 years ago,” Sukenik said.

This dye, also called Orjouan Tire, after the coastal city in southern Lebanon, which was known for the production of purple dye in the days of the Phoenicians, is still very valuable today.