The Israeli Army claims to have killed several members of the elite forces of the armed wing of the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip in the last few hours, as it continued this Friday (10) with its ground offensive in the enclave.

“During the last day, based on accurate information from the Army, troops killed numerous terrorists from Nukhba,” the elite Hamas corps, said an Israeli military spokesman, noting that the militiamen were an active part in the attack on 7 September. October to Israel, which ended with more than 1,400 deaths and around 240 hostages taken to Gaza.

According to the spokesman, among the high-ranking terrorists killed are commanders Ahmed Musa and Omar al Hindi, both from the city of Jabalia, in the north of the country, where Israeli attacks have had a strong impact in recent weeks.

In addition, the troops also reportedly killed Mohamed Kakhlout, head of the Hamas Northern Brigade snipers.

According to the Israeli Army, Musa was one of the commanders who on October 7 led the incursion of Palestinian militiamen into the Zikim military base and the adjacent kibbutz of the same name, and “during the last day led attacks against Army troops in the area west of Jabalia”.

Similarly, “Israeli troops attacked 19 Hamas terrorists who planned to attack soldiers during the night” and also hit “a container located on a beach that had approximately 20 rocket launchers.”

During operations in the Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood – in the south of Gaza City – Israeli troops also “located a rocket launcher” stored near residential buildings.

“All weapons found were destroyed or confiscated by troops,” the statement added.

After more than a month of war and after the ground invasion of Gaza began on October 27, intense fighting has already left 36 Israeli soldiers dead.

The Israeli Army has managed to geographically fragment the Strip between north and south, and is now partially focused on fighting in the center of Gaza City, where it claims to be the military “heart” of Hamas. In this area, around 50 militiamen were killed in recent days, according to information released this Thursday (9).