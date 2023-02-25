Thousands of people protested this Saturday night (25) in Tel Aviv against the judicial reform proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, considered a threat to democracy by his critics.

This eighth consecutive Saturday of protests followed the approval by the Israeli Parliament, on Tuesday, of two of the main measures of the reform.

The first modifies the process for appointing judges, and the second prevents the Supreme Court from overruling any fundamental law passed by legislators.

This type of law (equivalent to a constitutional article in a country without a written Constitution) is approved in Israel by a simple majority in the Knesset (Parliament) and only the Supreme Court had the power to annul it.

Another controversial device, which has not yet been put to a vote, introduces a clause that would allow Parliament to annul certain Supreme Court decisions by a simple majority.

“Democracy, democracy!”, “We will not give up”, were some of the main slogans repeated by the demonstrators who took to the streets of downtown Tel Aviv, waving Israeli flags.

“We fight for our country and for democracy,” Ronid Peled, who lives in Hod Hasharon, north of Israel’s economic capital, told AFP.

“Someone must stop the government, they will control our lives. We are horrified at the possibility of becoming a fascist country,” criticized a retired protester.

The reform was announced in early January by the government formed in December by conservative Netanyahu with ministers from the right, extreme right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

According to its critics, the text, which seeks to reduce the influence of the judiciary in favor of political power, threatens the separation of powers and the democratic character of Israel.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Tuesday asked the Hebrew State to suspend this measure, due to its possible consequences for human rights and judicial independence.