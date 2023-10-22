Israeli intelligence services have created a Special Operations Center to kill Hamas commanders

The Israeli General Security Service (Shin Bet) and the Mossad intelligence service created the Nili Special Operations Center to destroy Hamas commanders. The newspaper reports the creation of a center by the Israeli intelligence services The Times of Israel.

It is reported that Nili will hunt down and kill members of the Hamas brigade commanders who led the attack on Israel on October 7. The center is named after a World War I-era Jewish underground organization, an acronym for a Hebrew phrase that translates to “Eternal Israel will not lie.”

Earlier, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that during night strikes on the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated “dozens of terrorists” of the Islamist group. Among them was also the deputy head of the Hamas rocket forces.