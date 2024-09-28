Jerusalem (Al-Ittihad)

The Palestine Liberation Organization announced that, since the end of 2022, Israel has approved more than 80 settlement plans in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, in addition to tens of thousands of settlement units.

This came in a report published by the National Office for Land Defense and Settlement Resistance of the PLO, which was issued yesterday, Saturday.

The report indicated that the policy of the Israeli war government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, which was formed at the end of 2022, has so far approved more than 80 settlement plans in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in addition to tens of thousands of settlement units.

The report highlighted that the settlements witnessed an unprecedented expansion in the theft of Palestinian lands through government decisions or military orders. He explained that, under security pretexts, the Israeli army imposed buffer zones around many settlements, extending to neighboring Palestinian villages, under the pretext of providing security for the settlers.

According to Israeli estimates, more than 720,000 Israelis reside in settlement outposts in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Settlement settlement in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has witnessed a noticeable increase since the current right-wing government, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, came to power in December 2022.

illegal

The United Nations considers settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territories “illegal” and warns that it undermines the chances of addressing the conflict according to the principle of a two-state solution, Palestinian and Israeli, and has been calling for its cessation for decades to no avail.