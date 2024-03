Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir during a press conference earlier this month | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israel's Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, celebrated this Monday (18) the fact that his cabinet had approved 100,000 weapons licenses in just over five months since the Hamas terrorist attacks that occurred on the 7th. October last year.

“This week we reached a milestone at the Ministry of National Security: the 100,000th citizen received his license to carry firearms,” ​​Ben Gvir told reporters before meeting in Parliament with his party.

“In fact, of the 299,354 applications submitted since the war, more than 100,000 citizens have already received approval to arm themselves. Because weapons save lives,” added Ben Gvir.

Only in the first two weeks after the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, after the Hamas terrorist attacks that killed 1,200 people on Israeli soil, did the demand for applications and training courses to obtain a weapons license increase by 200%, according to industry sources.

The jump was so big that the Ministry of National Security granted temporary authority to approve leave requests for assistants, Knesset (Parliament) staff and volunteers who provide civil service, local press reported. According to the newspaper Haaretzthousands of licenses were also granted illegally.

This increase is also noticeable on the streets of many Israeli cities, such as Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, where increasingly armed civilians, as well as soldiers with rifles, are seen carrying pistols while walking or working in public.

A part of the Israeli population believes that, after Hamas' surprise attack on October 7, it is better to be able to defend themselves and not have to depend on the Army, which, according to them, “has failed in the southern communities close to the Gaza Strip.”

October 7th has already been designated as a national mourning holiday in the country.